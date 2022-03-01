Subscribe
NFL Combine Preview: Patriots Meeting With Top Wide Receivers

Ep. #483: Patriots Beat with Evan Lazar
Evan Lazar and Alex Barth preview the NFL Combine and discuss the Patriots’ meetings with some of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft. They also break down the Patriots’ positions of need in WRs, LB and CBs.

