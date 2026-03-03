NFL Combine Standouts, Who Fits What Patriots Need? | Patriots Daily/Beat Crossover on CLNS

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines & Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub are back with another crossover episode to recap the NFL combine and take a look at which players stood out at positions of need for the Patriots.

00:00 Intro

1:30 Quarterbacks

5:20 Running Back

9:39 Wide Receivers

17:00 Tight Ends

21:00 Offensive Line

33:00 Defensive Line

45:05 Linebackers

