NFL Combine Standouts, Who Fits What Patriots Need? | Patriots Daily/Beat Crossover on CLNS

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines & Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub are back with another crossover episode to recap the NFL combine and take a look at which players stood out at positions of need for the Patriots.
00:00 Intro
1:30 Quarterbacks
5:20 Running Back
9:39 Wide Receivers
17:00 Tight Ends
21:00 Offensive Line
33:00 Defensive Line
45:05 Linebackers
