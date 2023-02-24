NFL Combine stories and the Patriots’ offseason with James White

Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Patriots running back James White makes his show debut to go behind the scenes at the NFL combine, a pre-draft interview in Foxboro and contract negotiations with the Patriots. Later, James answers your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 James on his experience of joining the media

6:45 Behind the scenes at the NFL combine

14:00 Does the NFL combine matter?

25:50 James’ Pre-Draft interview in Foxboro

32:03 James on the return of Bill O’Brien

35:30 James answers your mailbag questions

