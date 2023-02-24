    Subscribe
    NFL Combine stories and the Patriots’ offseason with James White

    3X Super Bowl champion and former Patriots running back James White joins Andrew on Pats Interference!
    Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Patriots running back James White makes his show debut to go behind the scenes at the NFL combine, a pre-draft interview in Foxboro and contract negotiations with the Patriots. Later, James answers your mailbag questions.

    TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 James on his experience of joining the media

    6:45 Behind the scenes at the NFL combine

    14:00 Does the NFL combine matter?

    25:50 James’ Pre-Draft interview in Foxboro

    32:03 James on the return of Bill O’Brien

    35:30 James answers your mailbag questions

