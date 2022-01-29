NFL Conference Championship Expert Predictions | ATS & Totals Picks | BetOnline All Access

This week on All Access, Ally Melendez is back and brings us through the top events of the weeks and recaps last weeks NFL Divisional games. Also she has some new updated prop odds, as where will Aaron Rodgers end up? And will Tom Brady finally retire?

Show host, Drew Butler sits down with ex-NFL Players Anthony Becht and Jonathan Casillas to dive into this weekends Conference Championship match-ups.

Special guest this week has, BetOnline’s Sportsbook Brand Manager, Dave Mason stop by, to give us where the early action is for Championship games. All that and more on this weeks All Access.

