NFL Divisional Wrap-Up: Overreactions to That Bills Chiefs Game, Plus Why Tom Brady Might Really Retire

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

This was one of the best NFL divisional rounds that most of us can remember, and Tanya hits on every game and every major storyline from the weekend, including why the tea leaves are telling her that Tom Brady might actually retire.

3:52 — First up is the Bengals in over an underwhelming No. 1 seeded Titans, and her concern over what she sees as Cincinnati’s greatest liability as they establish themselves as real players in the AFC.

8:28 — Tanya moves on to the 49ers edging the Packer in Lambeau and specifically the demystification of Aaron Rodgers whose real character on and off the field is now out there for everyone to see.

13:56 — It’s onto Tampa Bay, which kicked off with a terrifying Tom Brady comeback that almost sent the Rams packing. Instead, Matt Stafford helped his team survive and now Brady is mulling retirement. Tanya reveals what she’s seen that makes her think the GOAT may actually hang it up.

24:53 — Finally we come to the main event, where Tanya hits on the marvelous offensive showdown between the Bills and Chiefs.

26:32 — However she also calls bullshit on the idea that it was the “greatest NFL game ever”.

33:50 — Tanya proposes an overtime rule change that no one is talking about.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Almost Shameless on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also watch Almost Shameless on YouTube.

