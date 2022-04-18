Subscribe
NFL Draft Offensive Overview

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes back BSJ draft analyst Kevin Field to discuss offensive prospects in this year’s NFL draft.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

3:15 Offensive overview of the draft + Where’s the talent and how deep is it?

7:05 Offensive Line

25:05 Wide Receivers

41:25 Running backs/3rd Down Backs

45:20 QB prospect for Patriots?

50:00 BSJ Member Question: Why are the Pats so bad at drafting WRs?

