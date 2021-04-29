NFL Draft Patriots News, Rumors & Live Updates

The Patriots are slated to pick 15th overall in what could be the most important NFL draft in recent franchise history.

Well, we made it. Day one of the NFL Draft and a potentially franchise altering day for the New England Patriots. Keep it here with CLNS Media for all the latest news and rumors throughout the day including LIVE updates once the draft begins.

Patriots 2021 Draft Picks

Round 1: 15

Round 2: 46

Round 3: 96

Round 4: 120, 122, 139

Round 5: 177

Round 6: 188, 197

Round 7: 242

CLNS Patriots Draft Content

FINAL Patriots Beat MOCK Draft

Lazar’s Big Board 50-41

Lazar’s Big Board 40-31

Lazar’s Big Board 30-21

Lazar’s Big Board 20-11

Lazar’s Big Board 10-1

NFL Draft Mailbag

Jimmy Garoppolo Latest

Click HERE for ALL Patriots Draft Related Video Content

Patriots/NFL Rumors

7:10pm: With just under an hour to go, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that only a very few amount of people know what the 49ers will do with the third overall pick. Most GM’s think it will be North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

3:20pm: Okay, things are starting to get weird. ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped an absolute bomb, reporting that Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled that he does NOT want to return to Green Bay. Jay Glazer from Fox Sports backed up the report saying this is more than just a run of the mill contract dispute and that Rodgers has indeed told the Packers he doesn’t want to return.

2:43pm: It’s not technically a Draft nugget but still too good to not discuss. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that Tim Tebow recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars…..at tight end. Weapons for Trevor Lawrence.

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

2pm: The 49ers reportedly reached out to the Green Bay Packers about possibly trading for Aaron Rodgers. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, there is zero chance the Packers trade Rodgers.

12:15pm The Patriots are more tight lipped than ever about their feelings on the potential draft quarterbacks. Greg Bedard reports that this is Bill Belichick’s tightest circle ever and only he and McDaniels are inside the circle of trust.

Anybody who thinks they know how the Patriots feel about the draft QBs and how they might approach it has zero clue. Total lockbox. Anything could happen. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) April 29, 2021

12:15pm: The New Orleans Saints are exploring a trade up into the top-10 according to the NFL Network’s Jay Glazer. It is unclear who or which position the Saints are targeting.

7:30am: According to Adam Schefter multiple teams are expected to inquire about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This contradicts what Schefter said Wednesday on WEEI when he reported that it was the Patriots or no one as far as Jimmy G goes.

NFL DRAFT RESULTS

1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars:

1-2 New York Jets:

1-3 San Francisco 49ers:

1-4 Atlanta Falcons:

1-5 Cincinnati Bengals:

1-6 Miami Dolphins:

1-7 Detroit Lions:

1-8 Carolina Panthers:

1-9 Denver Broncos:

1-10 Dallas Cowboys:

1-11 New York Giants:

1-12 Philadelphia Eagles:

1-13 Los Angeles Chargers:

1-14 Minnesota Vikings:

1-15 New England Patriots:

1-16 Arizona Cardinals:

1-17 Las Vegas Raiders:

1-18 Miami Dolphins:

1-19 Washington Football Team:

1-20 Chicago Bears:

1-21 Indianapolis Colts:

1-22 Tennessee Titans:

1-23 New York Jets:

1-24 Pittsburgh Steelers:

1-25 Jacksonville Jaguars:

1-26 Cleveland Browns:

1-27 Baltimore Ravens:

1-28 New Orleans Saints:

1-29 Green Bay Packers:

1-30 Buffalo Bills:

1-31 Baltimore Ravens:

1-32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

CLNS Patriots content is powered by our exclusive betting partner Betonline.ag. Use the Code CLNS50 for 50% welcome bonus on your initial deposit.