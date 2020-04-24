NFL Draft Tracker: Live UPDATES

Follow along with the latest NFL Draft news

Keep it here for the latest from the 2020 NFL Draft. Live updates as they happen.

PICK 23: Trade ALERT: Patriots Trade Pick 23 to Chargers for 2nd (37) & 3rd (71) round picks

And that’s that. Patriots trade out of 23. We’ll see you tomorrow.

PICK 22: Minnesota Vikings Select WR – Justin Jefferson | LSU

PICK 21: Philadelphia Eagles Select WR – Jalen Reagor | TCU

PICK 20: Jacksonville Jaguars Select OLB – K’Lavon Chaisson | LSU

PICK 19: Las Vegas Raiders Select DB – Damon Arnette | Ohio State

Damon Arnette: Lowest passer rating allowed in single coverage in this draft class pic.twitter.com/alM89YkXfy — PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020

PICK 18: Miami Dolphins Select OT – Austin Jackson | USC

PICK 17: Dallas Cowboys Select WR – CeeDee Lamb | Oklahoma

You knew Lamb wasn’t going to make it past Jerry Jones at number 17. Kinda of a luxury pick for Dallas but, damn.

PICK 16: Atlanta Falcons Select CB – AJ Terrell | Clemson

PICK 15: Denver Broncos Select WR – Jerry Jeudy | Alabama

PICK 14: San Francisco 49ers Select DT – Javon Kinlaw | South Carolina

A lot of people had the 49ers going WR here but instead they go defense with Kinlaw. ESPN making Richard Seymour comparisons. Lofty praise.

PICK 13: Tampa Bay Bucs Select OT – Tristan Wirfs | Iowa

PICK 12: Raiders Select WR – Henry Ruggs III | Alabama

PICK 11: NY Jets Select OT Mekhi Becton – Isaiah Simmons | Louisville

PICK 10: Cleveland Browns Select OT – Jedrick Willis | Alabama

PICK 9: Jacksonville Jaguars Select CB – CJ Henderson | Florida

PICK 8: Arizona Cardinals Select LB – Isaiah Simmons | Clemson

Arizona selects do it all linebacker Isiah Simmons out of Clemson. OT was where Cards were expected to go. A few good ones may fall out of top 10.

The #AZCardinals make their pick and go with #Clemson freak Isaiah Simmons at No. 8. With a deep OL draft, Arizona picks a player who can do it all on D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

PICK 7: Carolina Panthers Select DT – Derrick Brown | Auburn

Panthers take DT Derrick Brown nicnkaned “Baby Barack” for his political aspirations. Oh also he’s a prodigious tackler.

Three plays that sum up why Derrick Brown is at the top of most draft boards: – Power at POA to not move an inch on a Cushenberry-Lewis double-team – Bull-rushing power to go through Damien Lewis (one of the best anchors in the IOL class) – Quicks to slip blocks and make TFLs pic.twitter.com/isFQPy1Uvc — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 20, 2020

PICK 6: LA Chargers Select QB – Justin Herbert | Oregon

Chargers take QB Justin Herbert out of Oregon as their Phillip Rivers replacement. 3 QBs in the first 6 picks.

PICK 5: Dolphins Select QB – Tua Tagovailoa | Alabama

Despite a few smoke screens the Miami Dolphins grabbed Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th overall pick. There was pre-draft rumors that the Fins were looking at Justin Herbert at 5.

Dolphins get Tua. They had to do it. The AFC East just got a lot more interesting — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 24, 2020

PICK 4: NY Giants Select OT – Andrew Thomas | Georgia

Giants take OT Andrew Thomas out of Georgia. Solid if un-sexy pick. Probably wouldn’t have been necessary if Nate Solder had panned out.

PICK 3: Detroit Lions Select DB – Jeff Okudah | Ohio State

Matt Patricia and the Lions take CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State. Back to back Buckeyes.

Remember when Okudah was falling out of the top ten? Stud. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 24, 2020

PICK 2: Washington Selects DE- Chase Young | Ohio State

Washington held onto it’s number 2 overall pick and took Ohio State’s DE Chase Young. Young is a Maryland native so he gets to go home.

PICK 1: Cincinnati Bengals Select QB – Joe Burrow | LSU

It took a VERY long time but the Bengals FINALLY selected LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall selection. It’s the 3rd straight year the Heisman trophy winner went 1st overall (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield)