NFL Free Agency Special: Patriots Lose Out on Alec Pierce | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Taylor Kyles, and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to react to the latest NFL free agency news and discuss the Patriots’ top targets. They break down who New England will and should target in free agency and what positions need addressing.

0:00 – Welcome in to LIVE Free Agency

2:00 – Will Patriots sign Alec Pierce?

8:00 – Alec Pierce signs with Colts

.@tkyles39 reacts to Alec Pierce signing with the Colts… “I don’t wanna do this anymore.” ☹️

–

Tune into Patriots Daily’s Free Agency Special⬇️ https://t.co/flMpz0yl7w https://t.co/VAslBShEs2 pic.twitter.com/cFOn4QuCDo — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 9, 2026

15:37 – Patriots sign Dre’Mont Jones

#Patriots have landed Dre’Mont Jones, one of @tkyles39‘s top targets in free agency👀 “I think he’s more well-rounded than K’Lavon Chiasson I’ll say that … you have a more reliable edge setter, you have a more versatile player and I think you have somebody who again could be… https://t.co/Nl3QQOFYIB pic.twitter.com/YX4HuCQiPZ — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 9, 2026

24:30 – Patriots WR options with Alec Pierce off the board?

Should the Patriots go after Romeo Doubs in Free Agency?🤔 “My pivot would probably be Romeo Doubs. He can still be that X receiver. He’s a good route runner. A good separator.” Tune into Patriots Daily’s Free Agency Special⬇️ https://t.co/flMpz0ySX4

–@John_Zannis | @tkyles39… https://t.co/5zCIQlZq81 pic.twitter.com/zxD3UAHYEv — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 9, 2026

29:40 – Chiefs sign Kenneth Walker

30:48 – Do Patriots need to trade for WR

37:00 – Prizepicks

39:00 – Patriots approach to Free Agency this offseason

44:26 – Should Patriots go after Michael Pittman Jr.

47:00 – Jaelen Phillips

49:14 – Mike Giardi joins the show!

52:04 – A.J. Brown and Patriots latest

53:37 – Looking at other WR options

57:00 – Mike on Patriots approach to offseason

1:02:22 – More on Patriots signing Dre’Mont Jones

1:07:50 – What do Patriots do with Christian Gonzalez?

1:15:00 – Patriots TE targets this offseason

1:18:30 – Will Patriots take a big swing this offseason?

1:21:30 – Patriots sign FB Reggie Gilliam

1:26:35 – Patriots internal free agents

1:31:23 – Patriots positions should address this offseason?

1:40:30 – How should Patriots handle offensive guard this offseason?

1:46:30 – Stay tuned for more Patriots coverage!

1:48:04 – Final thoughts on Patriots Free Agency moves

1:55:30 – What Free agent that Patriots missed out on did you most want?

1:58:00 – Reaction to Taylor’s reaction to signing Gilliam

2:00:00 – Wrapping up!

