NFL Free Agency Special: Patriots Lose Out on Alec Pierce | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Taylor Kyles, and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to react to the latest NFL free agency news and discuss the Patriots’ top targets. They break down who New England will and should target in free agency and what positions need addressing.

0:00 – Welcome in to LIVE Free Agency

2:00 – Will Patriots sign Alec Pierce?

8:00 – Alec Pierce signs with Colts

 

15:37 – Patriots sign Dre’Mont Jones

24:30 – Patriots WR options with Alec Pierce off the board?

 

29:40 – Chiefs sign Kenneth Walker

30:48 – Do Patriots need to trade for WR

37:00 – Prizepicks

39:00 – Patriots approach to Free Agency this offseason

44:26 – Should Patriots go after Michael Pittman Jr.

47:00 – Jaelen Phillips

49:14 – Mike Giardi joins the show!

52:04 – A.J. Brown and Patriots latest

53:37 – Looking at other WR options

57:00 – Mike on Patriots approach to offseason

1:02:22 – More on Patriots signing Dre’Mont Jones

1:07:50 – What do Patriots do with Christian Gonzalez?

1:15:00 – Patriots TE targets this offseason

1:18:30 – Will Patriots take a big swing this offseason?

1:21:30 – Patriots sign FB Reggie Gilliam

1:26:35 – Patriots internal free agents

1:31:23 – Patriots positions should address this offseason?

1:40:30 – How should Patriots handle offensive guard this offseason?

1:46:30 – Stay tuned for more Patriots coverage!

1:48:04 – Final thoughts on Patriots Free Agency moves

1:55:30 – What Free agent that Patriots missed out on did you most want?

1:58:00 – Reaction to Taylor’s reaction to signing Gilliam

2:00:00 – Wrapping up!

 

