NFL Insider: No QB is playing better than Drake Maye right now | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike is joined by The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who studies quarterbacks for a living. Why has Drake Maye been so good, and how has he turned some perceived flaws into strengths? That, plus are the Pats for real?

00:00 Intro

02:00 Why Steven was always high on Drake Maye

08:25 How Maye took off after Raiders game

10:48 Is there any QB playing better than Drake Maye?

13:15 What is it about Justin Herbert that makes him a top 5 QB?

17:24 Should the Patriots’ easy schedule affect how we assess Drake Maye?

21:24 Takeaways from Browns game

24:22 Are the Patriots a contender?

28:15 Should the Patriots make any moves at the trade deadline?

30:11 Are Daniel Jones and the Colts the real deal?

33:20 Why Baker Mayfield is not an MVP candidate

