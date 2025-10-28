Close Menu
All 32 NFL Podcast

NFL Insider: No QB is playing better than Drake Maye right now | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Updated:1 Min Read

Mike is joined by The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who studies quarterbacks for a living. Why has Drake Maye been so good, and how has he turned some perceived flaws into strengths? That, plus are the Pats for real?

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
02:00 Why Steven was always high on Drake Maye
08:25 How Maye took off after Raiders game
10:48 Is there any QB playing better than Drake Maye?
13:15 What is it about Justin Herbert that makes him a top 5 QB?
17:24 Should the Patriots’ easy schedule affect how we assess Drake Maye?
21:24 Takeaways from Browns game
24:22 Are the Patriots a contender?
28:15 Should the Patriots make any moves at the trade deadline?
30:11 Are Daniel Jones and the Colts the real deal?
33:20 Why Baker Mayfield is not an MVP candidate
CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

