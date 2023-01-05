NFL Saturday: Chiefs vs. Raiders, Titans vs. Jaguars | Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

The NFL is back to Saturday play with college football having just one game remaining on their schedule.

The Chiefs and the Raiders will faceoff at 4:40pm, with the Titans and the Jaguars following that up at 8:15pm. Both games have major implications in the AFC Playoffs standings and seedings. Here are the odds for both matchups, with picks and predictions powered by BetOnline.ag:

Chiefs (13-3) @ Raiders (6-10) – 4:30pm

Odds

Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -450/Raiders +360

Total: 52.5

Storylines

The Kansas City Chiefs currently hold onto the AFC’s top seed and need a win to help them secure the first-round bye heading into the postseason. Patrick Mahomes is currently the overwhelming MVP favorite at BetOnline at -900, and has the Chiefs sitting as the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +375.

As for the Raiders, they’re playing for nothing but pride at this point. Jarrett Stidham, who had a remarkable first start despite losing to San Francisco, will be back under center for Las Vegas with a chance to show why he should be their franchise quarterback, not Tom Brady, moving forward.

Prediction & Pick

Given his comfortability level in Josh McDaniels’ system, I expect Jarrett Stidham to play well again this weekend. However, with the Chiefs playing for something and the Raiders not – Kansas City will pull this one out in the end.

KC gets the 1-seed barring any schedule switches and conflicts, and the AFC Playoffs once again run through Arrowhead.

Prediction: Chiefs 24 – Raiders 20

Side: Raiders +9.5

Total: UNDER 52.5

Titans (7-9) @ Jaguars (8-8) – 8:15pm

Odds

Spread: Jaguars -6

Total: 40

Moneyline: Jaguars -265/Titans +225

Storylines

The de facto AFC South Championship game will take place on Saturday evening from Jacksonville as the winner of Titans vs. Jaguars will lock themselves into the four-seed in the AFC Playoffs. The loser? Their season is all but over, barring the impossible happening.

The Jaguars are red hot, coming into Saturday as winners of five of their last six games with Trevor Lawrence proving why he was the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s thrown for 24 TD passes vs. just eight INT’s this season and has Jacksonville on the brink of their first playoff berth since 2018.

As for the Titans? They’re ice cold. After starting the season 7-3, Tennessee has lost six straight games and is struggling mightily in the quarterback department after losing Ryan Tannehill for the season due to an ankle injury. Rookie QB Malik Willis is yet to throw for over 100 yards in any of his three starts, and the team is now turning to Josh Dobbs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Prediction & Pick

Jacksonville continues riding Lawrence’s hot hand and get themselves to the playoffs, while Titans take a long hard look in the mirror after their disastrous end to the 2022-2023 season.

Jaguars win and cover, and the total goes over.

Prediction: Jaguars 31 – Titans 17

Side: Jaguars -6

Total: OVER 40

