NFL Saturday Super Wild Card Weekend – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

The 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this Saturday with the start of Super Wild Card weekend.

The Seahawks are headed to San Francisco to take on the second-seeded 49ers, and the 10-7 Chargers are headed to the 8-8 division-winning Jaguars for a Saturday night showdown in Duval.

Here are predictions and betting picks for both of Saturday's games:

Seahawks @ 49ers – 4:35pm

Odds

Spread: 49ers -9.5

Moneyline: 49ers -505/Seahawks +400

Total: O/U 42.5

Preview & Pick

An NFC West showdown is our first playoff game of the season, but I don’t actually expect it to be much of one at all.

The 49ers have now won 10 straight games since starting 4-4, six of which have been won by rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy. Their offense is plug-and-play for just about anyone, it’s the dudes on their defense that make the most impact. Nick Bosa led the NFL in sacks with 18.5, and Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw’s 130 and 127 tackles a piece allowed them to hold opponents to a league-low 16.3 points per game.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, essentially backed into the postseason thanks to the Lions beating the Packers on Sunday night football. Although Geno Smith has been impressive this season, I don’t trust him on the road, in a big spot, against the Goliath that is the 49ers.

San Francisco wins handily, holding the Seattle offense to just 13 points in the process.

Prediction: 49ers 24 – Seahawks 13

Side: 49ers -9.5

Total: UNDER 42.5

Chargers @ Jaguars – 8:15pm

Odds

Spread: Chargers -2.5

Moneyline: Chargers -144/Jaguars +124

Total: O/U 47.5

Preview & Pick

A battle between two young stud quarterbacks in the AFC that isn’t Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen? Sign me up!

Justin Herbert’s Chargers started the season 6-6 but rattled off wins in four of their last five to finish 10-7 and quality for the playoffs with ease. Despite

The Jaguars finished 8-8 after winning the de facto AFC South Championship game last weekend thanks to a Josh Dobbs fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Trevor Lawrence has been sensational in his second season – throwing for 25 TD to just 8 INT, but Jacksonville is going to need more than just another All-Star appearance from Sunshine if they want to get past LA.

A close game until the end – Herbert and the Chargers win a tough, high-scoring game on the road. The two QB’s combine for seven TD passes and continue to show of the superiority of the AFC Conference.

Prediction: Chargers 35 – Jaguars 28

Side: Chargers -2.5

Total: OVER 47.5

