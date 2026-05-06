NFL Scouts High on Caleb Lomu & Gabe Jacas Selections for Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike delivers an impromptu podcast, inspired by a conversation with one of the new Patriots, fullback Reggie Gilliam. What can he bring, and why does he think fullbacks are back in fashion. That, plus Mike shares thoughts he gathered from around the league on the 2026 draft class, headlined by Caleb Lomu.

0:00 – Welcome in!

0:50 – Takeaways from Reggie Gilliam speaking to media

11:16 – Prizepicks

12:49 – Final thoughts on Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Class

14:32 – Thoughts on Caleb Lomu selection

18:38 – Thoughts on Gabe Jacas selection

20:58 – Thoughts on Eli Raridon selection

22:39 – Thoughts on Karon Prunty selection

24:51 – Thoughts on Dametrious Crownover selection

26:32 – Thoughts on Namdi Obiazor selection

27:48 – Thoughts on Behren Morton selection

30:56 – Thoughts on Quintayvious Hutchins selection

32:19 – Final thoughts on Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Class

34:34 – Wrapping up!

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