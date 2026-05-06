NFL Scouts High on Caleb Lomu & Gabe Jacas Selections for Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike delivers an impromptu podcast, inspired by a conversation with one of the new Patriots, fullback Reggie Gilliam. What can he bring, and why does he think fullbacks are back in fashion. That, plus Mike shares thoughts he gathered from around the league on the 2026 draft class, headlined by Caleb Lomu.
0:00 – Welcome in!
0:50 – Takeaways from Reggie Gilliam speaking to media
11:16 – Prizepicks
12:49 – Final thoughts on Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Class
14:32 – Thoughts on Caleb Lomu selection
18:38 – Thoughts on Gabe Jacas selection
20:58 – Thoughts on Eli Raridon selection
22:39 – Thoughts on Karon Prunty selection
24:51 – Thoughts on Dametrious Crownover selection
26:32 – Thoughts on Namdi Obiazor selection
27:48 – Thoughts on Behren Morton selection
30:56 – Thoughts on Quintayvious Hutchins selection
32:19 – Final thoughts on Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Class
34:34 – Wrapping up!
All 32 NFL Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!