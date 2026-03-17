NFL Sources Reveal Thoughts on Patriots Free Agency | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike takes you inside his conversations with folks who work in the league about what the Patriots have done to this point in free agency. What kind of players did they sign? Vrabel guys. That, plus some of the moves that happened around the league that caught Mike’s eye.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:05 Views from around the NFL on Patriots’ FA signings: Dre’Mont Jones

05:11 Julian Hill and Reggie Gilliam

06:36 General view from the NFL on Pats free agency

07:59 What should the Patriots do with their draft picks?

12:38 PrizePicks!

13:20 Dolphins trade Jaylen Waddle to Broncos

20:04 Kyler Murray signs with the Vikings

27:33 Chiefs sign Kenneth Walker

28:12 Bills sign Bradley Chubb

29:30 49ers sign Mike Evans

31:14 Thanks for watching

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