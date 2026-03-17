NFL Sources Reveal Thoughts on Patriots Free Agency | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike takes you inside his conversations with folks who work in the league about what the Patriots have done to this point in free agency. What kind of players did they sign? Vrabel guys. That, plus some of the moves that happened around the league that caught Mike’s eye.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:05 Views from around the NFL on Patriots’ FA signings: Dre’Mont Jones
05:11 Julian Hill and Reggie Gilliam
06:36 General view from the NFL on Pats free agency
07:59 What should the Patriots do with their draft picks?
12:38 PrizePicks!
13:20 Dolphins trade Jaylen Waddle to Broncos
20:04 Kyler Murray signs with the Vikings
27:33 Chiefs sign Kenneth Walker
28:12 Bills sign Bradley Chubb
29:30 49ers sign Mike Evans
31:14 Thanks for watching
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