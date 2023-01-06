NFL Sunday Week 18 Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

This week 18 of the NFL season is incredibly crucial to the league’s standings, the playoff picture, and to determine which coaches may get fired going into 2023 and which will get one more chance.

With quality news continuing to come in about Damar Hamlin’s health, it’s looking like the year’s last week will go on as scheduled. Here are three games to watch on Sunday, with picks and predictions powered by BetOnline.ag:

Ravens (10-6) @ Bengals (11-4) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Bengals -10

Total: 40

Moneyline: Bengals -480/Ravens +390

Storylines

The Bengals come into this one having their game versus Buffalo deemed a “no contest” and were able to lock up the AFC North because of this. They will, however, still have some incentive to play their starters vs. Baltimore because if the Ravens win, the home-field advantage for a potential playoff matchup between the two will be determined by a coin flip.

The Ravens will be without QB Lamar Jackson once again, who continues to nurse a PCL injury he sustained earlier in the year. Baltimore is 10-6 and locked into the postseason, but can help themselves in terms of home field advantage with a win on Sunday.

Prediction & Pick

Cincinnati will come out rolling because a) they were already on a 7-game win streak going into last weekend and b) won’t want their home-field advantage to have to be determined by a coin flip.

The Bengals win thanks to a dominant performance from Tee Higgins, and John Harbaugh and the Ravens remain an unknown heading into the postseason.

Prediction: Bengals 28 – Ravens 17

Side: Bengals -10

Total: OVER 40

Jets (7-9) @ Dolphins (8-8) – 4:05pm

Odds

Spread: Dolphins -3

Total: 37

Moneyline: Dolphins -173/Jets +153

Storylines

The New York Jets announced on Friday that quarterback Mike White will not suit up on Sunday, and they’ll thrust Joe Flacco into action during their season finale vs. the Dolphins. New York was eliminated from playoff contention last weekend with their loss to Seattle, and have lost five straight since starting the season 7-4.

As for the Dolphins, they’re still alive for a spot in the playoffs – but need help in order to get there. It all starts with a win, and they’ll turn to quarterback Skylar Thompson to get them there. A rookie out of Kansas State, Thompson has appeared in six games for Miami this season throwing just one touchdown and turning the ball over three times.

Prediction & Pick

Jets get off the schneid thanks to an experienced Joe Flacco versus a rookie in Thompson. Both of these teams come into Sunday on losing streaks, but I don’t trust Skylar Thompson at all in this spot.

Only one AFC East team makes the playoffs after a strong start to the season.

Prediction: Jets 17 – Dolphins 3

Side: Jets -1

Total: UNDER 38.5

Lions (8-8) @ Packers (8-8) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Packers -5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Packers -240/Lions +200

Storylines

Sunday night’s game could have massive implications in the NFC playoff picture as the Packers get into the postseason with a win, and the Lions could as well – with some help.

Green Bay has won their last four games after starting the season 4-8 and Aaron Rodgers is dragging the Packers, along with Jaire Alexander, to the postseason in what is likely his last season in Wisconsin.

The Lions can get in with a win against Green Bay and a Seahawks loss to the Rams, and if that happens – give the Coach of the Year award to Dan Campbell immediately. To take this Detroit team to the postseason after starting the year 1-6.

Prediction & Pick

I have a strange feeling this Lions team is going to make the playoffs – but they need to win first. They do it on a last-second field goal and send Aaron Rodgers packing.

Prediction: Lions 31 – Packers 30

Side: Lions +4.5

Total: OVER 49

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.