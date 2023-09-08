NFL Week 1 Betting Preview | Powered by FanDuel Sportsbook

Get ready for a comprehensive breakdown of the Week 1 betting landscape with our esteemed hosts, Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media and Mike Kadlick of WEEI.

In this betting show, Mike and Taylor will dissect the FanDuel Sportsbook betting lines for the New England Patriots as well as their AFC East counterparts. Their keen analysis promises to offer invaluable advice to those looking to place bets or just gain a deeper understanding of the games.

But that’s not all – our experts will also turn their attention to some of the marquee matchups slated for the opening week of the NFL season. With their combined experience and unique perspectives, listeners are in for an informative and entertaining treat. Tune in and get ahead of the game with insights from two of the best in the business!

EPISODE TIMELINE

0:00 Welcome to the show!

0:48 Patriots vs Eagles

5:13 Dolphins at Chargers

9:28 Bills at Jets

13:11 Browns vs Bengals

16:52 Steelers vs 49ers

20:50 Packers at Bears

25:15 Broncos vs Raiders

29:40 Giants vs Cowboys

