NFL Week 11 AFC Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week ten in the NFL and that means we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the NFL this Sunday.

This week, we’re breaking it up by conference. Here are three AFC games to watch:

Odds – Raiders @ Dolphins

Spread: Dolphins -12.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -820/Raiders +590

Total: O/U 46.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Josh McDaniels-less, win-streaking Raiders are headed to Miami this weekend to take on the AFC’s No. 4 seed Dolphins.

Behind the lead of interim head coach Antonio Pierce and rookie quarterback Aiden O’Connell, Vegas has won its last two contests against the Giants and Jets and now sits just outside the AFC playoff picture at 5-5.

The Fins, meanwhile, are 6-3 following their bye-week and coming off of a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, are looking to get back to their winning ways as they sit 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Bills in the AFC East.

So what happens? Undefeated at home, I think the Dolphins get their seventh win of the season… but not before the Raiders make them sweat. Miami wins, Vegas covers.

Score: Dolphins 24 – Raiders 20

Side: Raiders +12.5

Total: UNDER 46.5

Odds – Steelers @ Browns

Spread: Browns -1.5

Moneyline: Browns -122/Steelers +104

Total: O/U 32.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

One of the bigger storylines in the NFL this past week was centered around the Cleveland Browns, when the team announced that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will be out for the remainder of the season following shoulder surgery. This will thrust rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center when they welcome the Steelers to Cleveland.

Pittsburgh, despite a negative point differential (-26) on the season, sits with a 6-3 record and currently holds the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture.

In their Week 2 matchup, the Steelers beat the Browns by four – a 26-22 win in Pittsburgh. This time, they win again as underdogs. Not having their starting signal caller proves to be too much for Cleveland.

Score: Steelers 21 – Browns 6

Side: Steelers +1.5

Total: UNDER 32.5

Odds – Jets @ Bills

Spread: Bills -7

Moneyline: Bills -335/Jets +270

Total: O/U 40

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

An AFC East on AFC East matchup, the Jets are headed upstate to take on the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.

Once 4-3 and now 4-5, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ potential return from an Achilles tear rests solely on Zach Wilson’s shoulders. New York’s backup signal-caller has commanded the offense this season, and it’s been a rollercoaster, to say the least. Scoring just 16 points per game, they’ll need to improve on that as well as get some more W’s on the schedule if they want any chance at all of a Rodgers return for the stretch run.

As for the Bills, they’ve lost two in a row and now sit at 5-5 on the 2023 campaign. Josh Allen leads the league in interceptions with 11, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was just fired this week, and Sean McDermott is looking like he’ll go from Coach of the Year candidate to unemployed in less than a calendar year.

It’s no bueno in Buffalo, but I still think they take the Jets down. Call it a 10-point game and take the over.

Score: Bills 31 – Jets 21

Side: Bills -7

Total: OVER 40

