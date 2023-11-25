NFL Week 12 Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week 12 in the NFL, and we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the league this Sunday.

Here are the games to watch:

Odds – Jaguars @ Texans

Spread: Jaguars -1.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -122/Texans +104

Total: O/U 48.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The consensus Offensive Rookie of the Year and, honestly, a now fringe MVP candidate QB C.J. Stroud and the Texans welcome the Jaguars to Houston this Sunday for an AFC South matchup.

Stroud has been unreal this season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has thrown for 2,962 yards and 17 touchdowns through Houston’s first 10 games this season and has them sitting at 6-4 with a hold of the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Like I said, MVP-type stuff.

Their opponents this weekend in Jacksonville, meanwhile, sit atop the AFC South with a 7-3 record and have won six of their last seven after a 1-2 start. Linebacker Lyesade Oluokun paces the defense with 107 tackles, good for 4th in the NFL, while DE Josh Allen is a menace along the defensive line with 6.5 sacks to date.

I like the Jags experience, but I love how Houston’s playing football lately. I’ll take them against the spread, and predict a one-point win by Jacksonville. I also like the under in this one.

Score: Jaguars 21 – Texans 20

Side: Texans +1.5

Total: UNDER 48.5

Odds – Browns @ Broncos

Spread: Broncos -1.5

Moneyline: Broncos -122/Browns +104

Total: O/U 35.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

After starting the 2023 season 1-5, the Denver Broncos have won four in a row and now sit just a half-game out of an AFC wild-card spot. Quarterback Russell Wilson is playing his best football since being traded to the Mile High city before last season, and has thrown seven TDs and ZERO interceptions over their four-game winning streak.

They’ll welcome the Cleveland Browns to Denver this weekend, who have won three in a row themselves despite inconsistent quarterback play (and participation) all season. Deshaun Watson is out for the remainder of the 2023 season, and from the looks of it they’ll rely on rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the rest of the campaign.

That’s why I’m taking the Broncos in this one. At home. More experience. Don’t overthink it. Take Denver -1.5.

Score: Broncos 24 – Browns 17

Side: Broncos -1.5

Total: OVER 35.5

Odds – Ravens @ Chargers

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens -196/Chargers +164

Total: O/U 47.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The 8-3, AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens are heading west this weekend to take on the 4-6, once again disappointing Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium.

Lamar Jackson, who has the second-shortest odds to win the NFL’s MVP this season (+420) according to FanDuel Sportsbook, has led the Ravens offense with 12 passing touchdowns through the air and 5 on the ground while their defense, led by the NFL’s leading interceptor in Geno Stone, has held opponents to just 16.1 points per game.

Despite their opponent this weekend in the NFL having a top-five quarterback at the helm in Justin Herbert, the Chargers are 4-6. Head coach Brandon Staley’s seat is getting hotter by the second, and it’s looking more like Bill Belichick will be coaching his team rather than himself next season.

Still, though, I’m taking LA in this one. I have too much faith in Herbert to not win a football game. The Chargers win a tight one at home.

Score: Chargers 31 – Ravens 30

Side: Chargers +3.5

Total: OVER 47.5

