NFL Week 12 Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

We already got quite the helping of NFL football on Thanksgiving Day with three tightly contested matchups throughout the day on Thursday.

Lucky for us, there are still 12 more games to bet on this weekend! Here are my three NFL games to watch this Sunday, with odds, previews, and predictions powered by our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Bengals (6-4) @ Titans (7-3) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Bengals -3

Total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bengals -147/Titans +127

Storylines

The Bengals are rolling right now on offense. They’ve won four of their last five games despite missing star WR Ja’Marr Chase for the last two and Joe Burrow looks like the quarterback that led Cincy to the Super Bowl a season ago. Their defense, however, is suspect. They can’t stop a nosebleed right now, and their opponents this weekend in the Titans this weekend are poised to make a run because of their offense.

Tennessee now has quarterback Ryan Tannehill back healthy after an ankle sprain, Derrick Henry is running like the 6’2″ monster that he is again, and rookie WR Treylon Burks is coming into his own as well. The Titans look to be a force in the AFC right now.

Prediction & Pick

This will be a tight matchup to start, but the Bengals will pull it out in the end – they just need it more than the Titans right now with Baltimore ahead of them in the division.

I think Derrick Henry will have a day against this Cincy defense, but Burrow, Chase, and Higgins will go off on the other side and win by two scores on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 31 – Titans 16

Side: Bengals -3

Total: OVER 43.5

Falcons (5-6) @ Commanders (6-5) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Commanders -4

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -190/Falcons +165

Storylines

Falcons versus Commanders is such a gross game… which is exactly what makes it the perfect one to bet on.

Washington is 6-5 on the season but is 4-1 since handing the keys over to journeyman quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Is he a better quarterback than Carson Wentz? Probably not. but there’s something about playing for a guy who wants it, and Heincke just wants it more right now and has been able to get the Commanders on a hot streak.

As for the Falcons, they just lost their young tight end Kyle Pitts to a knee injury – giving them even more to not look forward to as they close out an incredibly pedestrian 2022 season. Marcus Mariota is fine, Arthur Smith is fine, they’re all just fine. Atlanta’s in no man’s land right now and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

Prediction & Pick

Having said that, I think Atlanta wins on Sunday. Taylor Heinicke is a solid QB when his back is against the wall and the Commanders need him on a whim, but now that it’s his show – I think he’ll struggle. Atlanta holds Washington to just 14 points at guts out a road win.

Prediction: Falcons 21 – Commanders 14

Side: Falcons +4

Total: UNDER 40.5

Packers (4-7) @ Eagles (9-1) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Eagles -6.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Eagles -290/Packers +245

Storylines

We’ve had some great primetime matchups over the last several weeks, and that’ll continue again on Sunday Night Football. The Packers are just 4-7 and each game looks more and more like it could be Aaron Rodgers’ last. It isn’t necessarily his fault that they’re so awful this year, but he seems to have had it with the coaches and weapons around him.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are a buzzsaw as they lead the NFC at 9-1. They got the “undefeated” monkey off of their back a few weeks ago in a loss to Washington and are now looking to win the NFC East for the first time since 2019 behind an MVP season from Jalen Hurts.

Prediction & Pick

Much like they did in the Dallas game a few weeks ago, the Packers will keep this game close. Rodgers won’t go out without a fight this season, and will continue to at least keep Green Bay in games.

Philly showed last weekend against the Colts that they can gut out a hard-fought win – and that’s what they’ll do against Green Bay on Sunday. Eagles win, Packers cover, and the total goes UNDER 46.5

Prediction: Eagles 24 – Packers 21

Side: Packers +6.5

Total: UNDER 46.5

