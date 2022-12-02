NFL Week 13 AFC Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

With the Patriots taking on the Bills on Thursday night, we had to fill up your Sunday’s somehow, and there’s no better way to do so than with two “games to watch” articles.

Below are my AFC Games to Watch for this coming Sunday, with odds from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. You can check out my NFC Games to Watch HERE.

Broncos (3-8) @ Ravens (7-4) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Ravens -9.5

Total: 38

Moneyline: Ravens -400/Broncos +320

Storylines

The Broncos have been something this season, huh? After trading for Russell Wilson this offseason, the football team in Denver has been nothing short of a disaster from the top down. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be fired after just one season, and if they didn’t already sign Wilson to a massive extension – he’d likely be out of there as well. It’s a mess.

As for the Ravens, they play solid football week in and week out but they just can’t get out of their own way. A team that used to be the best in the league at playing from ahead has blown countless fourth quarter leads in 2022 and now may need to worry about Lamar Jackson’s future in Baltimore with the quarterback seemingly not loving his time there.

Prediction & Pick

Despite the lack of control over games that we’ve seen from the Ravens, the Broncos have shown nothing to be able to back them to win in any spot.

It’ll be close than you think, and Denver will cover. But the Ravens win at home and the total goes over.

Prediction: Ravens 24 – Broncos 17

Side: Broncos +9.5

Total: OVER 38

Browns (4-7) @ Texans (1-9-1) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Browns -7

Total: 47

Moneyline: Browns -315/Texans +265

Storylines

This is arguably the most anticipated game of 2022 to date, as the now infamous Deshaun Watson will be making his return to NFL football after 700 days away following a sexual assault scandal and an 11-game suspension.

What better way to return than against your former team? The Browns visit Houston for Watson’s debut, and it comes against the worst team in the NFL. The Texans are 1-9-1, are on their second QB, and – by all accounts – will be looking for the number one overall pick in 2023 for their first true franchise signal caller since Watson.

As for Cleveland, Jacoby Brissett held it down as best he could for this talented Browns team, but the 4-7 record doesn’t do them any good. Watson’s return may help, but this team is really just gearing up for 2023 at this point as well.

Prediction & Pick

Disgustingness aside, Watson is an uber-talented quarterback and I don’t expect much of a drop-off from the sixth-year star. He’ll want to prove his worth (as a player), and that will be magnified in Houston.

The Texans are in a bad spot and it’s not going to get any better for them this season. Browns win and cover, and the total goes over.

Prediction: Browns 31 – Texans 17

Side: Browns -7

Total: OVER 47

Chiefs (9-2) @ Bengals (7-4) – 4:25pm

Odds

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Total: 53

Moneyline: Chiefs -125/Bengals +105

Storylines

The game of the weekend for football reasons will be played in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon as the Chiefs are in town to take on the Bengals. Kansas City is once again the cream of the crop in the NFL and it’s just about all thanks to MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes (-160 according to BetOnline.ag). Oh and I’ll put it on record, Travis Kelce > Gronk. I said what I said.

As for the Bengals, not only has Joe Burrow been able to lead the offense with or without Ja’Marr Chase, but their defense has been sensational. They held Derrick Henry to just 38 rushing yards on 17 attempts last weekend in a win, and have been the driving force for Cincy’s success all season.

Prediction & Pick

Much like last year, I think this is where the Bengals are going to start to hit their stride. The Chiefs are due for a loss, and getting Chase back will be massive for Burrow and the offense.

Cincinnati isn’t scared of KC. They win a tight one at home.

Prediction: Bengals 24 – Chiefs 21

Side: Bengals +1.5

Total: UNDER 53

