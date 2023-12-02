NFL Week 13 Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week 13 in the NFL, and we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the league this Sunday.

Here are the games to watch:

Odds – Cardinals @ Steelers

Spread: Steelers -6.5

Moneyline: Steelers -275/Cardinals +225

Total: O/U 39.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

A battle between the Patriots’ tanking partners in the Cardinals and their Week 14 opponent in the Steelers is one on my radar this Sunday.

At 2-10, Arizona is just as much in play for a top-three pick in next April’s NFL Draft as the Patriots are, and both have similar needs at wide receiver and quarterback. Making it interesting, however, is the play of Kyler Murray. Through theee games since returning from a torn ACL, the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 has thrown for 719 yards and two touchdowns through the air and has also added three scores on the ground. If he continues to play well, the Cardinals may steer clear from a rookie signal caller in April, which in turn would help the Patriots.

As for their opponents in the Steelers, they’re 7-4 and have won three of their last four thanks for, frankly, the staunch coaching and leadership of Mike Tomlin. All season long they’ve eeked out wins, and I think they continue to do that on Sunday. Pittsburgh wins, Cards cover.

Score: Steelers 24 – Cardinals 20

Side: Cardinals +6.5

Total: OVER 41

Odds – 49ers @ Eagles

Spread: 49ers -3

Moneyline: 49ers -156/Eagles +132

Total: O/U 47.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Arguably the game of the weekend, the 49ers are heading to Philadelphia this weekend for a 2022-23 NFC Championship rematch against the Eagles.

The NFL MVP favorite at +190 according to FanDuel, Jalen Hurts has been virtually unstoppable for the Eagles offense over his last 29 starts, tallying up 26-3 and scoring 72 total touchdowns. Philly’s defense, of course, speaks for itself and is the main reason why they’re favored to go back to the Super Bowl this season, and actually win it this time.

They’re underdogs this weekend, however, when they welcome the 49ers to The Linc. San Francisco is 8-3 on the year and after a three-game skid in October, has now won their last three against the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks. Coming off of (only) his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season, Christian McCaffrey will look to continue carrying his team to W’s this Sunday.

But it won’t work out. I’m taking the Eagles in a higher-than-expected scoring matchup. I like Philly with the points and the over.

Score: Eagles +3

Side: Eagles 28 – 49ers 24

Total: OVER 47.5

Odds – Chiefs @ Packers

Spread: Chiefs -6

Moneyline: Chiefs -255/Packers +210

Total: O/U 42.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

To Sunday Night Football we go as the 8-3 Kansas City Chiefs are traveling to Green Bay this weekend to take on the 5-6 Packers.

Winners of three of their last four, Green Bay is hitting their stride after a 2-5 start thanks to Jordan Love. Sporting an 8:2 touchdown to interception ratio over the last month, Matt LeFleur seems to finally have some faith in his quarterback after the departure of Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

They now, however, have the Chiefs in their way and I don’t see it going well for them. They’ll play it close, but ultimately Kansas City finds a way in the end. I like the Packers against the spread but the Chiefs to win.

Score: Chiefs 21 – Packers 17

Side: Packers +6

Total: UNDER 42.5

