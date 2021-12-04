NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions w/ Evan Lazar | Powered by BetOnline

Evan Lazar and John Zannis take a look at the odds for Patriots vs Bills, Ravens vs Steelers, Chargers vs Bengals, Dolphins vs Giants & Jets vs Eagles.

Can the Patriots defeat the defending AFC East champions and take a stranglehold on the division?

Patriots are 2.5 underdogs in Buffalo with the over under at 42.5.

Ravens are -4.5 favorites in Pittsburgh with the over under is set at 44.

Chargers are +3 underdogs vs Bengals with the over under at 50.

Dolphins are -6 favorites vs the Giants who are without QB Daniel Jones. The over under is set at 39.

Jets are +6.5 underdogs vs Philly with the over under at 45.

