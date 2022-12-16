NFL Week 15 Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

We’re back to our regularly scheduled programming here at CLNSMedia.com with the usual NFL Sunday Games to Watch.

Lions (6-7) @ Jets (7-6) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Pick ‘Em

Total: 44

Storylines

Two teams hovering around .500 yet seemingly have all the momentum in the NFL face off at the Meadowlands this Sunday in the Jets and Lions.

New York is going back to Zach Wilson under center this weekend as Mike White will reportedly not be cleared to play after several rib injuries against the Bills on Sunday. It’ll be interesting to see if New York’s outstanding defense can once again carry Wilson across the finish line.

Detroit is rolling as well. They’ve won four out of their last five and are fighting for a playoff spot for the first time since the Matthew Stafford/Calvin Johnson era. Dan Campbell continues to defy the odds and rally the Lions to victories.

Prediction & Pick

I like the Lions in this spot. The Jets will lose steam without Mike White and Jared Goff continues his hot streak against a formidable defense.

Detroit gets to .500 and inches closer to the postseason.

Prediction: Lions 24 – Jets 23

Side: Lions PK

Total: OVER 44

Titans (7-6) @ Chargers (7-6) – 4:25pm

Odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Total: 47

Moneyline: Chargers -150/Titans +130

Storylines

Here we have a tale of two teams who constantly under-impress. The Titans will win the AFC South by process of elimination, and the Chargers – who seemingly have the best roster in the conference, will be fighting tooth and nail for the last position in the playoffs.

Tennessee has continued to rely on Derrick Henry in 2022 as the seventh-year back is pacing their offense with 1,199 rushing yards so far this season. It’s their passing attack that’s the problem. After a solid start to his career with the Titans, Ryan Tannehill is regressing back to the mean and will end up being this team’s downfall in the postseason.

The Chargers are the Justin Herbert show – but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The 2020 sixth-overall pick shined last weekend and made the Dolphins look silly for picking Tua over him in the spot before. When you’re good enough to overcome Brandon Staley’s awful coaching more often than not, then you’re a pretty dang good player in this league.

Prediction & Pick

LA continues to roll after knocking off Miami last week and Herbert puts together another MVP performance. It’s going to be which offense can control the game more – and Herbert will do that at home on Sunday.

Chargers win in a route and continue clawing for the postseason.

Prediction: Chargers 38 – Titans 10

Side: Chargers -3

Total: OVER 47

Giants (7-5-1) @ Commanders (7-5-1) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Commanders -4.5

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -210/Giants +180

Storylines

Flexed into Sunday Night Football this weekend, Giants vs. Commanders could end up being the game of the weekend as the two 7-5-1 teams have been in a heavyweight bout to try and remain in the NFC playoff picture for over a month now.

After a 6-1 start, the Giants have gone just 1-4-1 over their last six and seem to have lost the mojo Brian Daboll brought from Buffalo early on. They’re a talented bunch with a pedestrian QB – but that’s still a fine recipe to succeed (see: Brock Purdy and the 49ers).

The Commanders, meanwhile, are 6-1-1 in their last eight and have done all they can to save Ron Rivera’s job in the nation’s capital. They’ll have some reinforcement this weekend as well as former number-two overall pick Chase Young is set to return from injury. He makes this ball club even scarier.

Prediction & Pick

The Taylor Heinicke show has to end at some point, right? Saquon Barkley said it this week that he has to get himself back on track – and he’ll do exactly that on the road against Washington this weekend.

Saquon scores all three Giants touchdowns and New York passes the Commanders in the NFC East standings.

Prediction: Giants 21 – Commanders 16

Side: Giants +4.5

Total: UNDER 40.5

