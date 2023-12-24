NFL Week 16 Christmas Day Games – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week 16 in the NFL, and we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the league this weekend.

This time? It’s Christmas Day. Here are three games to watch:

Odds – Raiders @ Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -10.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -560/Raiders +420

Total: O/U 40.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The virtually wide receiver-less Chiefs will play host to the always-interesting Las Vegas Raiders this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City comes into this one off of a 27-17 win at New England last Sunday filled with Kadarius Toney drops and Taylor Swift f-bombs, and will look to scratch and claw for the AFC’s one-seed with three games to go in the season.

Their opponents in the Raiders, while not fighting for playoffs, continue to play spoiler ever since they fired Josh McDaniels. Antonio Pierce has this Vegas team fighting as he himself tries to build a resume and continue on as their full-time head coach in 2024.

Long story short, I like the Chiefs to win this one and the Raiders to cover.

Score: Chiefs 27 – Raiders 20

Side: Raiders +10.5

Total: OVER 40.5

Odds – Giants @ Eagles

Spread: Eagles -13.5

Moneyline: Eagles -850/Giants +590

Total: O/U 43

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Tommy Cutlets and the New York Giants are headed to Philly this weekend to take on their division rival Eagles.

The Eagles, after starting the season 10-1, have lost three straight and are now in danger of losing the NFC East title to the Cowboys who are tied with them at 10-4. Jalen Hurts looks like a shell of himself, their defense all of a sudden is a sieve, and Nick Sirianni is back to his weird antics with the media. Three signs of impending doom.

Still, I like them against the Giants this Monday afternoon. While what DeVito has brought them on offense is exciting, the Eagles are just playing for more right now and need a win. I like them to cover 13.5.

Score: Eagles 31 – Giants 13

Side: Eagles -13.5

Total: OVER 43

Odds – Ravens @ 49ers

Spread: 49ers -5.5

Moneyline: 49ers -250/Ravens +205

Total: O/U 47

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Christmas night’s matchup between the Ravens and 49ers is one of, if not the, matchup of the week.

Currently sitting as the one-seeds in their respective conferences, Baltimore and San Fran are the cream of the crop in the NFL and while I usually use this part of the column to find the flaws, it’s nearly impossible with these two teams.

That’s why I’m keeping it simple. I’m taking Baltimore with the points for a close game, and the over for some rooting fun.

Score: Ravens 31 – 49ers 30

Side: Ravens +5.5

Total: OVER 47

