NFL Week 16 Christmas Eve Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

Giants (8-5-1) @ Vikings (11-3) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Vikings -4

Total: 48

Moneyline: Vikings -205/Giants +175

Storylines

The Giants and the Vikings are both coming off of massive week 15 wins heading into Christmas Eve – and both hold onto playoff spots with three weeks to go in the season.

The Giants seem to sort of be coasting into the postseason as the NFC is incredibly top-heavy, but their 8-5-1 record is enough for now. Saquon got back on track last week with 87 yards and a touchdown in their win against Washington, and Daniel Jones continues to protect the football and do just enough to notch a “W” on the schedule.

As for the Vikings, boy are they something. They come into this one at 11-3 and having just completed the greatest comeback in NFL history. Down 33-0 at halftime to the Indianapolis Colts, Kirk Cousins brought Minnesota all the way back in the second half and won 39-36 in overtime. Justin Jefferson notched another 12 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown – and is well on his way to winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Prediction & Pick

The Vikings win yet another close one, probably in some crazy, miraculous way.

I have a hard time thinking that the entire NFC East is going to make it to the postseason. Whether it’s the Giants or the Commanders that get knocked out – New York makes it harder on themselves this weekend with a loss in Minnesota.

Prediction: Vikings 24 – Giants 17

Side: Vikings -4

Total: UNDER 48

Commanders (7-6-1) @ 49ers (10-4) – 4:05pm

Odds

Spread: 49ers -7

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: 49ers -300/Commanders +250

Storylines

Taylor Heinicke’s Washington Commanders still hold onto a playoff spot in the NFC at 7-6-1, but after losing to the Giants last weekend on Sunday Night Football now have to turn right around and take on arguably the best team in the NFC in the San Francisco 49ers.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is dominating offensive lineman week in-and-week out for San Francisco’s defense – who is allowing a league-best 15 points per game. On the offensive side, Kyle Shanahan is once again scheming up a prolific offense for a random QB, as Brock Purdy is basically in “don’t screw this up” mode as the 49ers look to be on a fast pass to another Super Bowl appearance.

Prediction & Pick

Unfortunately, this may be the week that ends the Taylor Heinicke era in Washington – as there’s a chance they give the reins back to Carson Wentz if they lose.

Purdy and the 49ers continue their winning ways and extend their league-leading winning streak to eight. San Fran covers and the total goes OVER 37.5

Prediction: 49ers 28 – Commanders 17

Side: 49ers -7

Total: OVER 37.5

Eagles (13-1) @ Cowboys (10-4) – 4:25pm

Odds

Spread: Cowboys -4

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -210/Eagles +180

Storylines

This game has been the talk of the NFL world this week as Eagles quarterback and MVP front-runner Jalen Hurts is set to miss some time with a shoulder injury.

Fear not, Philly fans, as Gardner Minshew is here to save the day. Despite just an 8-14 record as a starter, the fourth-year quarterback out of Washington State has a 41/12 TD-to-INT ratio as an NFL passer and is arguably one of the top five backups you’d want to have in a spot start. There’s also no better supporting cast than the Eagles right now – who are 13-1 and have the league’s best coach in 2022 in Nick Sirianni.

Dallas, however, is right behind them in the NFC East standings. They’re three games back, but there’s still a chance Dak and the ‘Boys can grab the division title if all goes right for them these next three weeks. It starts on Sunday.

Prediction & Pick

I still think the Eagles will be competitive with Minshew, but Dallas will end up winning a close one on Saturday.

Cowboys win, Philly covers, and (through the transitive property) we get one step closer to Dan Campbell winning Coach of the Year.

Prediction: Cowboys 27 – Eagles 24

Side: Eagles +4

Total: OVER 46.5

