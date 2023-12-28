NFL Week 17 NFL Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week 17 in the NFL, and we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the league this Sunday.

Here are three games to watch this weekend:

Odds – Dolphins @ Ravens

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens -174/Dolphins +146

Total: O/U 47

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

In the midst of a heavyweight fight for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Dolphins and Ravens now get to square off in their Week 17 matchup.

Miami, winners of five of their last six, sit at 11-4 atop the AFC East and behind a monstrous year of offensive production from Tia Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Raheem Mostert are giving themselves their best chance in a while to make some noise in the postseason.

As for the Ravens, they’re 12-3 and have won nine of their last 10 thanks to a lethal defense led by linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen and defensive backs Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone.

Their quarterback in Lamar Jackson? He’s pretty good too and is currently the odds-on favorite to win the NFL MVP this season at -200 according to FanDuel.

And for that reason, I’m taking Baltimore to win a tight one with Miami covering the spread.

Score: Ravens 24 – Dolphins 21

Side: Dolphins +3.5

Total: UNDER 47

Odds – Saints @ Buccaneers

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Moneyline: Buccaneers -166/Saints +140

Total: O/U 42.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

You wouldn’t think a matchup between two teams hovering around .500 would be so important for the chance at a division title, but that’s exactly what we have this Sunday as the Saints visit the Buccaneers.

New Orleans (7-8) has been up and down all season with sporadic play from their $150 million man in Derek Carr, but still has a

The Bucs, meanwhile, are rolling right now as they come into this one winners of four straight and now sit atop the NFC South at 8-7. Baker Mayfield looks like the Oklahoma Sooner version of himself over the last month and has Tampa sniffing a playoff berth less than a year after Tom Brady’s retirement.

I like the Bucs to keep rolling here. At home, protecting a division title, Tampa wins and covers the 3-point spread.

Score: Buccaneers 31 – Saints 17

Side: Buccaneers -3

Total: OVER 42.5

Odds – Chargers @ Broncos

Spread: Broncos -3.5

Moneyline: Broncos -178/Chargers +150

Total: O/U 37.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Both the Chargers and Broncos come into Sunday’s matchup in Denver playing behind a different quarterback than who they started the season with.

Thanks to a Justin Herbert season-ending finger injury, Los Angeles has turned to former North Dakota State signal caller Easton Stick for the remainder of their campaign and on Wednesday, the Broncos announced that they’ll be benching Russell Wilson in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham.

While there’s not much to play for (though technically, Denver can still make the postseason), the coaching situations are worth a watch with the Chargers onto an interim and the Broncos flailing under Sean Payton.

As for a pick? I’ll take the former Patriots quarterback in Stidham to get the job done. Denver wins by 8.

Score: Broncos 21 – Chargers 14

Side: Broncos -3.5

Total: UNDER 37.5

