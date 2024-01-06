NFL Week 18 Sunday Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s the final week of the 2023-24 NFL season, and we’re back with one final weekly column outlining three games to watch across the league this Sunday.

Here are three games to watch this weekend:

Odds – Bears @ Packers

Spread: Packers -3

Moneyline: Packers -168/Bears +142

Total: O/U 45

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Bears are headed to Green Bay on Sunday in what is a win-and-in situation for the Packers.

Quarterback Jordan Love has had quite the first season at the helm for the Pack. The former first-round pick has thrown 30 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and has led his team to an 8-8 record with a chance to make the postseason.

Speaking of quarterbacks, while the Bears are eliminated from playoff contention, their signal-caller Justin Fields is playing for just about everything. With Chicago holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (via the Panthers), Fields needs to show why he’s who should lead his team moving forward beyond this season, not Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

That’s why I’m taking the Bears here. Chicago makes it five wins in their last six to end the season, and Fields makes the front office’s decision that much more difficult come April.

Score: Bears 21 – Packers 20

Side: Bears +3

Total: UNDER 45

Odds – Cowboys @ Commanders

Spread: Cowboys -13.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -950/Commanders +640

Total: O/U 47.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the final NFC East matchup of the season.

The Cowboys sit at 11-5 and can win the division with the win. Simple. The reason my eyes are on this one, however, is for the Commanders.

A win for Washington on Sunday would be massive for the Patriots draft pick implications. As things currently stand, both teams are tired at 4-12 and the Commanders win the tiebreaker due to strength of schedule. A win for them could significantly change things.

Unfortunately, I just don’t see that happening. Washington keeps it close but the Cowboys win and win the NFC East for the second time in the last three seasons.

Score: Cowboys 31 – Commanders 28

Side: Commanders +13.5

Total: UNDER 47

Odds – Bills @ Dolphins

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills -152/Dolphins +128

Total: O/U 48.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Sunday night’s contest in Miami is the AFC East Championship Game as the Bills head to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Dolphins.

After a 6-6 start to the 2023 season, Buffalo has rifled off wins in their last four games and, with a win on Sunday night, can win the division for the fourth year in a row.

The Dolphins, however, currently hold a one-game lead and after being blown out by Baltimore 56-19 last weekend, are looking to get themselves back on the winning side and take home the AFC East title for the first time since 2008.

And I think they do it. I’m going with Miami at home in a high-scoring affair.

Score: Dolphins 34 – Bills 31

Side: Dolphins +2.5

Total: OVER 48.5

