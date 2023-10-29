NFL Week Eight Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week eight in the NFL and that means we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the NFL this Sunday.

Here are the game to watch:

Odds – Jets @ Giants

Spread: Jets -3

Moneyline: Jets -164/Giants +136

Total: O/U 35.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

A classic battle at The Meadowlands, the Giants are set to (technically) host the Jets this weekend at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets are coming off of two straight wins and a bye week, and finally seem to have found a semblance of a groove around quarterback Zach Wilson. Now 3-3, they’ll look to get over .500 for the first time since their Week 1 win over the Bills.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially out again on Sunday so for the third week in a row, Brian Daboll’s offense will turn to Tyrod Taylor. Though the 34-year-old has been solid for New York over the last two games, he’s a backup for a reason. I like the Jets to win and cover this one with the total going under the lowest number of the weekend.

Score: Jets 17 – Giants 3

Side: Jets -3

Total: UNDER 35.5

Odds – Bengals @ 49ers

Spread: 49ers -5.5

Moneyline: 49ers -240/Bengals +198

Total: O/U 43.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The 3-3, AFC North division-dwelling Cincinnati Bengals are headed west on Sunday to take on the suddenly slumping San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, while technically questionable for Sunday’s contest, officially cleared concussion protocol on Saturday following an attempted tush push last weekend. He’ll look to bounce his team back from the two-game losing streak they’re currently on as tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel try to get healthy.

The Bengals, coming off of a much-needed bye week that allowed quarterback Joe Burrow some rest after a preseason calf injury, feel primed to start a run here and might be catching San Fran at the right time. I like Cincy to win this one outright.

Score: Bengals 24 – 49ers 21

Side: Bengals +5.5

Total: OVER 43.5

Odds – Chiefs @ Broncos

Spread: Chiefs -7

Moneyline: Chiefs -350/Broncos +280

Total: O/U 46.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling. After an opening night loss to the Detroit Lions, Andy Reid’s team has won six in a row and should be able to make it seven in Denver this weekend.

Russell Wilson, now on his second coach in two seasons with the Broncos, is actually playing decent ball statistics-wise (13 TD, 4 INT) but his team sits at 2-5 coming off of a tight win against the Packers last weekend.

I don’t know why this spread is so close. Kansas City gets a massive win and Mahomes remains undefeated on the road against the AFC West.

Score: Chiefs 45 – Broncos 6

Side: Chiefs -7

Total: OVER 45.5

