NFL Week Eight Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

Once again, there’s an awesome slew of NFL games this Sunday outside of just the Patriots vs. Jets game.

Last week – between the Patriots game, my AFC predictions, and my NFC predictions we went a brutal 5-9. Time to get back on track.

Below are my three Games to Watch for this Sunday, with odds from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag.

49ers (3-4) @ Rams (3-3) – 4:25pm

Odds

Spread: 49ers -1

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -125/Rams +105

Storylines

Los Angeles has struggled mightily so far this season. They’re just 3-3 so far after winning last season’s Super Bowl, but soundly beat the Panthers 24-10 before their bye week last week. They’ll need to catch some momentum here if they want to get back to the postseason.

They’ll have to do so against the 49ers, who they’re welcoming to town and set to face off for the second time in 2022 – with San Francisco having won the first matchup 24-9. San Francisco has since won one of their last three games, but added Christian McCaffrey to their already loaded offense and continue to get healthier by the minute.

Prediction & Pick

I ultimately think LA needs this one more than San Francisco, and coming off of rest will give Stafford and the offense the added boost they need.

It’s also tough to bet against a home underdog. Take the Rams +1.

Prediction: Rams 24 – 49ers 20

Side: Rams +1

Total: OVER 42.5

Giants (6-1) @ Seahawks (4-3) – 4:25pm

Odds

Spread: Seahawks -3

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -154/Giants +134

Storylines

Yes, you read the records correctly. Through seven weeks, the New York Football Giants are 6-1 and the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks are 4-3 – and lead the NFC West.

Geno Smith at quarterback has been a complete revelation for this Seattle team. He leads the league in completion percentage and is third in passer rating behind only Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Pretty good for a career backup who only got a chance because his team was trying to tank.

The Giants have also made a complete turnaround this season. After a dumpster fire two years with Joe Judge at the helm, they hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to take over the reigns and it completely changed everything. He has Daniels Jones playing solid football for the first time since he was at Duke, and Saquon Barkley looks like Penn State Saquon Barkley again.

Prediction & Pick

As much as I love what Geno and the Seahawks have done so far in ’22, what the Giants are doing right now is truly special. They hang on just enough until the end, and then somehow grab the win.

I think they do this again in Seattle this weekend. New York wins on a last minute Saquon Barkley touchdown.

Prediction: Giants 27 – Seahawks 24

Side: Giants +3

Total: OVER 44.5

Packers (3-3) @ Bills (5-1) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Bills -11

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -520/Packers +415

Storylines

Can you believe the Packers are 11-point underdogs? Me either, because it’s the first time ever with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. The lowly Packers are 3-3 and sit in second in the NFC North, and much like his counterpart Tom Brady, Rodgers has had an incredibly disappointing 2022 campaign.

The Bills, meanwhile, are the Bills. They’re 5-1, they have the second best quarterback in football, and their defense is allowing just 13.5 point per game. Dominant.

Prediction & Pick

Though I do think Buffalo will win, 11 points is way too many points to bet against Aaron Rodgers with. Take Packers +11. I also think Green Bay’s defense is too good to overlook, and Buffalo’s is the best in football. Take the under too.

Prediction: Bills 21 – Packers 17

Side: Packers +11

Total: UNDER 47.5

