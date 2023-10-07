NFL Week Five Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Somehow, some way, we’re already at Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

We’re back again on CLNSMedia.com with Three Games to Watch across the NFL on Sunday with storylines, predictions, and picks for each.

This season, we’re powered by FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Here we go:

Odds – Ravens @ Steelers

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Moneyline: Ravens -196/Steelers +164

Total: O/U 38

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Ravens and Steelers will never not be a part of the CLNS Games to Watch. It seems like every time these two teams match up we get a game for the ages.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick last season, injured his knee last Sunday during the team’s loss to the Texans, but was a full participant and looks good to go. On the other side of the ball, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is having one of his better starts to a season with eight passing touchdowns and just one interception. Last week was his first 2 passing TD/2 rushing TD game of his career.

As they usually are, expect a tight contest in Pittsburgh this weekend between these two. Justin Tucker hits a field goal late to cover the -4.5 for the Ravens.

Score: Ravens 27 – Steelers 20

Side: Ravens -4.5

Total: OVER 38

Odds – Eagles @ Rams

Spread: Eagles -4.5

Moneyline: Eagles -215/Rams +180

Total: O/U 50.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The defending NFC champion Eagles are headed across the country to Los Angeles this weekend to take on the Rams, and Sean McVay’s team is getting their (not so) secret weapon back.

Cooper Kupp, who led the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) while also helping lead his squad to a Super Bowl win in 2021, returns to the Rams lineup this Sunday after spending the first four weeks of the season on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He joins Puka Nacua on the LA offense as a favorite of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Their opponents this weekend in Philadelphia, for the second year in a row, have started 4-0. Jalen Hurts is a fringe MVP candidate again, the defensive front picked up right where they left off, and they’re once again a buzzsaw in the NFC.

Having said that, I think the Rams win this weekend. With Kupp back and Stafford playing the way he’s playing, LA feels like they have their mojo back again. Take them +4.5 at home.

Score: Rams 24 – Eagles 21

Side: Rams +4.5

Total: UNDER 50.5

Odds – Cowboys @ 49ers

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Moneyline: 49ers -184/Cowboys +154

Total: O/U 45

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Patriots fans know this Cowboys team all too well after their 38-3 beat down of New England last weekend. While they had their one dud of a loss against Arizona in Week 3, this Dallas team looks legit through the first month of the season having put together three 20+ point victories.

They’ll hit the road this Sunday to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Led by quarterback Brock Purdy, San Fran’s offense is averaging 31.1 points per game and has just one turnover all season. Their defense is, of course, their defense – and they added Randy Gregory from the Broncos this week via trade.

They’re the best team in football, and they’ll show that on Sunday night against Dallas. 49ers win and cover, and the total goes over.

Score: 49ers 27 – Cowboys 21

Side: 49ers -3.5

Total: OVER 45

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.