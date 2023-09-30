NFL Week Four Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Good morning football fans, welcome to week three.

We are BACK again here on CLNSMedia.com with Three Games to Watch across the NFL on Sunday with storylines, predictions, and picks.

Odds – Dolphins @ Bills

Spread: Bills -3

Moneyline: Bills -148/Dolphins +126

Total: O/U 53.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Dolphins shocked the NFL world last Sunday when they put up 70 (!!) points against the Denver Broncos last weekend. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 300+ yards and 4 touchdowns with only 3 incompletions, running back Devon Achane rushed for 200+ yards and 2 touchdowns (and caught two more) and Tyreek Hill hauled in nine passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. They dominated on just about every single drive.

They now go up against their division rival Buffalo Bills, who have won two in a row after losing to the Jets in their season opener. Scoring 38 and 37 in their last two contests, their offense is back in a groove after four week one turnovers from QB Josh Allen.

Don’t overthink it. Miami keeps its momentum rolling, and the total goes over 53.5.

Score: Dolphins 31 – Bills 28

Side: Dolphins +3

Total: OVER 53.5

Odds – Broncos @ Bears

Spread: Broncos -3.5

Moneyline: Broncos -166/Bears +140

Total: O/U 46

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

On the other side of the Dolphins’ 70-point performance last week was the Denver Broncos. The team that fired Nathaniel Hackett during his first sesaon and hired Sean Payton to take over the reins currently sits at 0-3.

The team they’re playing this weekend, the Chicago Bears, also sits at 0-3 and may be the one team in a worse position than them at this point. Justin Fields, whether he was misquoted or not, effectively blamed his coaching staff for his team’s troubles earlier this month, and this week wide receiver Chase Claypool did the same thing in the Hallas Hall locker room.

In the battle of two dumpster fires, I think the Broncos come out on top. Although they’re on the road, they’re simply the better football team and I trust Sean Payton over Matt Eberflus. Take Denver and the under. Not a lot of points will be scored in this one.

Score: Broncos 17 – Bears 13

Side: Broncos -3.5

Total: OVER 46

Odds – Chiefs @ Jets

Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -420/Jets +330

Total: O/U 41.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs are visiting her hometown this weekend as they take on the New York Jets.

All kidding aside, Swift is expected to be in attendance on Sunday as the Chiefs and the Jets battle it out in the Meadowlands. Since the loss of Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles, New York and Zach Wilson have yet to get anything going offensively and sooner or later, their defense isn’t going to be able to carry the load. It feels like now or never for them to go get another signal caller to save their season.

As for the Chiefs, they found their mojo last week at Arrowhead against Chicago and I think they keep it going this weekend in New York. KC wins in a route and almost hits the over on their own.

Score: Chiefs 41 – Jets 10

Side: Chiefs -8.5

Total: OVER 41.5

