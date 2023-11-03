NFL Week Nine Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week nine in the NFL and that means we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the NFL this Sunday.

Here are the game to watch:

Odds – Dolphins @ Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -124/Dolphins +106

Total: O/U 50.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Dolphins and the Chiefs are both already across the pond as they get set to play the season’s first game in Germany. The Dolphins coming off of a win against the Patriots will try to make it two in a row while the Chiefs, fresh off a loss to the Broncos where they scored just nine points, will try to get back in the win column.

What Mike McDaniel is doing with this Miami offense is otherworldly. The second-year head coach has made it super easy for gunslinger Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of his unit to score points by not only acquiring the fastest players in the game, but using it to his complete advantage as a play caller.

I expect a high-flying contest in this one in Europe, but I don’t expect the Chiefs to lose two straight games. Both teams score in bunches, so take the Chiefs -1.5 and the OVER 50.5

Score: Chiefs 31 – Dolphins 27

Side: Chiefs -1.5

Total: OVER 50.5

Odds – Bills @ Bengals

Spread: Bengals -1.5

Moneyline: Bengals -126/Bills +108

Total: O/U 50.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

A rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round contest in Buffalo, the Bills now travel to Cincinnati to take on the suddenly rolling Bengals.

Winners of three straight, Joe Burrow and co. have pulled themselves out of a 1-3 hole and now sit at 4-3 with 10 games to go still in this one. They love their slow starts, but love their fast finishes even more.

As for the Bills, they lost to New England two weeks ago and just barely squeezed one out last Thursday against the Buccaneers. Though not looking like the Buffalo of the last two seasons, I’d expect them to be in every single game the rest of the way.

Oddly enough, I like the Bills with the points but the Bengals to win this one.

Score: Bengals 24 Bills 23

Side: Bills +1.5

Total: UNDER 50.5

Odds – Chargers @ Jets

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Moneyline: Chargers -184/Jets +154

Total: O/U 44

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Oh, the Jets.

Somehow, the Zach Wilson-led Jets continue to just win football games, tallying their third in a row last Sunday on an overtime win versus the Giants. Now 4-3, they’re making Aaron Rodgers’ potential return from an Achilles tear taste that much sweeter for fans of the green and white.

The Chargers, meanwhile, were winners last weekend against the Bears in Los Angeles and, although many don’t like the direction they’re headed for obvious reasons (cough, Brandon Staley, cough), the talent of quarterback Justin Herbert alone makes them a threat.

He also makes them impossible to bet against. I like the Chargers in this spot at MetLife.

Score: Chargers 21 – Jets 16

Side: Chargers -3.5

Total: UNDER 44

