NFL Week One Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

We are BACK again here on CLNSMedia.com with Three Games to Watch across the NFL on Sunday with storylines, predictions, and picks.

Odds – Bengals @ Browns

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Moneyline: Bengals -130/Browns +110

Total: O/U 47.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow just signed a massive new contract on Thursday evening that made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension to tie him to Cincinnati through the 2029 season. His No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to be in their future plans.

But this isn’t the future, this is now. And right now, they have arguably the best offense in football as they head to Cleveland on Sunday.

As for the home team, Deshaun Watson heads into his second season as the Browns signal caller with some quality weapons around him. Nick Chubb at running back, Amari Cooper at wide receiver, and David Njoku at tight end gives head coach and offensive play caller Kevin Stefanski plenty to work with. Not to mention, two studs in Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward on defense to try and slow the Bengals down.

At the end of the day, I expect Cincy to come out on fire. Points will be scored and even though this game is in Cleveland, expect the Bengals to win and cover.

Score: Bengals 31- Browns 24

Side: Bengals -1.5

Total: OVER 47.5

Odds – Packers @ Bears

Spread: Bears -1.5

Moneyline: Bears -126/Packers +108

Total: O/U 43.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

An ancient rivalry in the NFC North begins its newest twist on Sunday with the matchup of quarterbacks Jordan Love and Justin Fields.

The Bears did all they could this offseason to surround their third-year quarterback with talent, trading for D.J. Moore from Carolina and drafting tackle Darnell Wright in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Defensively, they signed linebackers Tremaine Edmonds and T.J. Edwards to bolster their defense on the other side.

The Packers are officially turning over a new leaf at quarterback with Aaron Rodgers out and Jordan Love in. The former Utah State gunslinger has massive upside from a pure arm talent perspective, but like his predecessor, has massive shoes to fill.

With Green Bay tackle David Bahktiari questionable and wide receiver Christian Watson, Love’s top pass catcher, out on Sunday, I think Chicago wins a close one. The Fields-Moore connection goes on display immediately. Take the Bears to cover and the total to go under.

Score: Bears 21 – Packers 17

Side: Bears -1.5

Total: UNDER 43.5

Odds – Raiders @ Broncos

Spread: Broncos -3.5

Moneyline: Broncos -164/Raiders +138

Total: O/U 43.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Making out way over to the AFC West, familiar Patriots friends Josh McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo are re-uniting this offseason with the Raiders. The team brought in former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to add to an already stacked offensive unit with All-Pro Davante Adams and 2022 NFL-leading rusher Josh Jacobs.

Speaking of interesting additions, the Broncos added Sean Payton as head coach this offseason after a disastrous first season for Russell Wilson in Denver. The two type-A personalities will now look to mesh a mile-high and bring a respected franchise back to the promised land.

While I don’t trust Jimmy and Josh to win game one, I also don’t trust Russell and Sean to blow them out. Take the Raiders with the points and the under for two teams getting their feet wet in new offensive systems.

Score: Broncos 23 – Raiders 20

Side: Raiders +3.5

Total: UNDER 43.5

