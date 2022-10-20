NFL Week Seven AFC Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

There are so many good games this weekend on the NFL slate, that I had to split them up into NFC and AFC picks of the week.

Between division rivalries and teams that are desperate to get back to winning ways, I couldn’t help but write about six games instead of three.

Below are my AFC Games to Watch for this Sunday, with odds from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. You can check out my NFC Games to Watch HERE.

Colts (3-2-1) @ Titans (3-2) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Titans -2.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -145/Colts +125

Storylines

The Colts and the Titans have been neck and neck in this AFC South division for as long as I can remember at this point. I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but I’d be shocked to learn that these teams were not at least close to .500 against each other since 2015.

Both of these teams have elite running games, but (shockingly) it doesn’t matter. Ryan Tannehill and Matt Ryan have been less than pedestrian in 2022 and are seemingly holding their otherwise talented rosters back.

Prediction & Pick

This is already their second matchup of the season. The Titans won the first one, so I’m going to give Indy the road win. Despite a clunker on against Denver two Thursday’s ago, they’ve won two in a row and running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to return this weekend.

Colts win outright in Tennessee, and the total goes over.

Prediction: Colts 24 – Titans 20

Side: Colts +2.5

Total: OVER 42.5

Jets (4-2) @ Broncos (2-4) – 4:05pm

Odds

Spread: Pick ‘Em

Total: 38

Moneyline: Broncos -116/Jets -104

Storylines

J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS!

The New York Jets are 4-2 in 2022 and are only on their way up. QB Zach Wilson looks like a serviceable QB, Robert Saleh a good head coach, and their 2022 draft class headed by Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall look like day one Pro Bowlers.

Meanwhile, the Broncos stink. The trading and subsequent massive contract signing of Russell Wilson look to be a major fail early in Denver, and they honestly might need a new coach if they want anything to change. Nathaniel Hackett at the helm has been an abject disaster.

Prediction & Pick

I’m riding with the hot hand here, even though the spread makes me think it’s a trap.

I see no way up for this Broncos team, and the Jets are feisty. I think they win a tight one in Denver.

Prediction: Jets 21 – Broncos 16

Side: Jets ML

Total: UNDER 38

Steelers (2-4) @ Dolphins (3-3) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Dolphins -7

Total: 45

Moneyline: Dolphins -315/Steelers +265

Storylines

The triumphant return of Tua Tagovailoa will be on Sunday Night Football versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua and the Dolphins have been front and center of the NFL newscycle for the last several weeks since Miami’s last primetime game, where the quarterback was knocked out of the game with a concussion.

The injury was so bad that the NFL changed their concussion protocol, citing that if a player shows “gross motor instability” on the field following a hit, that they must enter the league’s concussion protocol.

Prediction & Pick

Although I do believe Tua is an average at best quarterback, he ran this McDaniel offense remarkably well during the first few weeks of the season, and I believe he’ll do the same on Sunday night.

I think Kenny Pickett has a bright future ahead of him, but the lights will be too bright for him this week. Dolphins win and cover.

Prediction: Dolphins 24 – Steelers 14

Side: Dolphins -7

Total: UNDER 45

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.