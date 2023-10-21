NFL Week Seven Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week seven in the NFL and that means we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the NFL this Sunday.

Here are the game to watch:

Odds – Browns @ Colts

Spread: Browns -3.5

Moneyline: Browns -178/Colts +150

Total: O/U 40.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Indianapolis Colts got some tough news this week as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson underwent season-ending surgery on his shoulder. The fourth overall pick in this past offseason’s NFL Draft, Richardson led the Colts to a 2-2 record through four games while throwing three touchdowns and adding four more on the ground. The problem? He was injured several times due to his aggressive nature – and is now done for the year.

Indy will now turn to Gardner Minshew, a journeyman signal caller who, in my humble opinion, is a top-32 quarterback in the NFL and could help them not miss a beat in their quest for a playoff berth.

They will, however, welcome the Cleveland Browns to Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend who, while having quarterback injury problems of their own, also have one of the more dominant defenses in football. Coming off of a win against arguably the NFL’s best in the 49ers, Sunday against the Colts will test their consistency.

I’m taking Indy in this one. I like what Minshew brings to the table and his moxie is hard to bet against. Colts and the over.

Score: Colts 24 – Browns 20

Side: Colts +3.5

Total: OVER 40.5

Odds – Chargers @ Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -5.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -230/Chargers +190

Total: O/U 47.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Coming off of a 20-17 loss on Monday Night Football, there are a lot more questions than answers with the Brandon Staley-led Chargers. Sitting at 2-3 with a top-five quarterback in Justin Herbert and arguably a top 5-10 roster in all of football, it’s safe to assume that Staley’s days in Los Angeles may be numbered.

They’ll travel to Kansas City this weekend to take on their division rival Chiefs. A team that, at 5-1, is once again the team to beat in the NFL thanks not only to the best player in the sport in Patrick Mahomes pacing the league, but his partner in crime Travis Kelce continuing to defy the odds as the best tight end in the league at at age 34.

While everything I just mentioned should result in a big Kansas City win, I think the Chargers will cover the 5.5-point spread here. These AFC West games always get wonky, especially between these two, and the pure talent that Herbert brings to the field makes it nearly impossible to bet against him to lose by more than a field goal.

Score: Chiefs 24 – Chargers 21

Side: Chargers +5.5

Total: UNDER 47.5

Odds – Dolphins @ Eagles

Spread: Eagles -2

Moneyline: Eagles -144/Dolphins +122

Total: O/U 51.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Hand up: I was wrong about Tua Tagovailoa.

After seemingly missing more games than he’d played through the first several years of his NFL career. I wrote the former Alabama signal caller off. And boy, was I wrong. Tagovailoa is on a tear this season commanding the Miami Dolphins league-leading offense (37.2 PPG) and leading the NFL in passing yards (1,876). He’s the co-favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award at +300.

Their opponent for Week 7? The defending NFC champion Eagles – who are coming off of their first loss of the season last Sunday. While not blowing teams out of the water, Jalen Hurts and this Philly team (aside from last week) have been the epitome of consistency and continue to just win football games.

Except for this week. Miami rolls again as both teams score 30+. Fins +2.5 and the OVER.

Score: Dolphins 34 – Eagles 31

Side: Dolphins +2.5

Total: OVER 51.5

