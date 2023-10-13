NFL Week Six Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Week 6! Wait, it’s already Week 6?!

It sure is, and we’re back again on CLNSMedia.com with Three Games to Watch across the NFL on Sunday with storylines, predictions, and picks for each.

This season, we’re powered by FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Here’s a look:

Odds – Vikings @ Bears

Spread: Vikings -3

Moneyline: Vikings -154/Bears +130

Total: O/U 43.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

To start the 2023 season, the Bears were the laughingstock of the NFL thanks to an 0-4 start coupled with wide receiver drama and Justin Fields seemingly blaming his coaches for his team’s mistakes. Now, however, after a 40-20 win on Thursday Night Football thanks to three DJ Moore touchdown receptions, it seems like a little bit of confidence has been restored in Chicago.

Their opponents on the opposite sideline this weekend in the Vikings are also 1-4, but are seemingly in a much worse spot. Kirk Cousins’ name continues to be floated on the trade block, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was placed in injured reserve this week with a strained hamstring and will miss a minimum of four games, and the defense is letting up 24.4 points per game and has only forced three turnovers this season.

Trending Bucks Overtake Celtics As NBA Finals Favorites Following Damien Lillard Trade to Bucks

In this bottom-of-the-barrell NFC North matchup, I’m taking the momentum. The Bears win outright and the total soars over 43.5

Score: Bears 31 – Vikings 24

Side: Bears +3

Total: OVER 43.5

Odds – Lions @ Buccaneers

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions -166/Buccaneers +140

Total: O/U 42.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Moving off of a matchup of two teams that are underperforming is a contest between one that is (surprisingly) performing up to expectations in the Lions and one that is vastly overperforming in the Buccaneers.

Baker has this Bucs team rolling. After what was essentially a wasted season in 2022 playing with the Panthers and the Rams, the former No. 1 overall pick has revitalized his career in Tampa with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin by his side, and has that team in a solid spot post-Tom Brady, something the Patriots can’t exactly say.

As for the Lions, head coach Dan Campbell made some interesting comments this week regarding their first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, calling the running back a “gadget player” and his counterpart David Montgomery their bell cow. An interesting tactic for the 12th overall pick. I guess it’s hard to argue, however, as Campbell has Detroit at 4-1 for the first time since 2011.

The last time I chose against the Lions in my weekly picks column, they failed me. No longer! They win and cover on the road despite a close, defensive dogfight with the Bucs.

Score: Lions 21 – Buccaneers 17

Side: Lions -3

Total: UNDER 42.5

Odds – Eagles @ Jets

Spread: Eagles -7

Moneyline: Eagles -340/Jets +275

Total: O/U 41

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Zach Wilson’s good at football? Apparently, at least according to the last two weeks. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick out of BYU not only led the Jets to a win last weekend in Denver, but the week before went toe-to-toe with, and actually outperformed, Patrick Mahomes despite a three-point loss. New York is 2-3 and treading water as they await a savior (potentially even Aaron Rodgers) to come to the rescue.

They’ll play the 5-0 Eagles this week, a team that hasn’t even come close to hitting their stride yet in 2023 despite being undefeated. To me, this one feels like their time to do it.

Philly wins in a blow out and Wilson and co. come back to earth at home in MetLife. This one isn’t close from the start.

Score: Eagles 31 – Jets 7

Side: Eagles -7

Total: UNDER 41

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.