NFL Week Ten Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week ten in the NFL and that means we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the NFL this Sunday.

Here are the games to watch:

Odds – Browns @ Ravens

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Moneyline: Ravens -200/Browns +235

Total: O/U 38.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

I’ll be the first to say it: the Ravens are good.

I’m obviously kidding, as everyone is riding high on the Baltimore bandwagon as John Harbaugh’s club sits at 7-2 following four straight wins, including two in dominant fashion against the Lions (38-6) and Seahawks (37-3).

They’ll now welcome the 5-3 Browns, who’ve won three of their last four themselves, to Maryland this weekend as they get quarterback Deshaun Watson back for a second straight contest following a shoulder injury.

A division game, Sunday is the second matchup of the season between these two teams. The Ravens got the best of Cleveland (in Cleveland) 28-3 in Week 4, and I see a similar result coming on Sunday. Baltimore is rolling behind Lamar Jackson and his stable of running backs. They win and cover, with the total going over.

Score: Ravens 27 – Browns 20

Side: Ravens -6.5

Total: OVER 38.5

Odds – Texans @ Bengals

Spread: Bengals -6.5

Moneyline: Bengals -270/Texans +220

Total: O/U 47

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud not only looks like the runaway NFL Rookie of the Year, but the 2023 No. 2 overall pick might even be putting together a run at the MVP.

The former Ohio State signal-caller has been sensational so far this season, throwing 14 touchdowns to just one interception while adding a score on the ground as well. Stroud has led his team to a 4-4 record through eight games and has Houston thinking ‘playoffs’ again for the first time since the Deshaun Watson days.

Their opponents this weekend? The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow and co. have now won four in a row after their 1-3 start but still come into this one in last place in the AFC North.

The pick? Cincy keeps winning despite a valiant effort from the Texans. Bengals win, Houston covers.

Score: Bengals 28 – Texans 27

Side: Texans +6.5

Total: OVER 47

Odds – Giants @ Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -17.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -2200/Giants +1100

Total: O/U 39.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Now on their third quarterback of the season, the struggling New York Giants are heading to Dallas this weekend for an NFC East matchup against the Cowboys.

Tommy DeVito, the undrafted rookie out of Illinois, will get the start behind center this weekend with Daniel Jones tearing his ACL this weekend and Tyrod Taylor still on IR. DeVito has come into relief twice this season notching one TD pass, one rushing touchdown, and two interceptions, but has yet to lead the Giants to a win.

Will he be able to against the 5-3 Cowboys? I doubt it. The Dallas defense continues to be lethal this season and it won’t stop against an essentially QB-less Giants team. I’m predicting a blow out at the star.

Score: Cowboys 27 – Giants 3

Side: Cowboys -17.5

Total: UNDER 39.5

