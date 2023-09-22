NFL Week Three Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Good morning football fans, welcome to week three.

We are BACK again here on CLNSMedia.com with Three Games to Watch across the NFL on Sunday with storylines, predictions, and picks.

This season, we’re powered by FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook.

Odds – Falcons @ Lions

Spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions -180/Falcons +152

Total: O/U 45.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-0. That is not a typo.

Head coach Arthur Smith, who many already had on the hot seat prior to this season, has his team rolling – and it’s in large part to Bijan Robinson.

The rookie running back has been sensational for their offense. He’s second in the NFL in rushing yards with 180 and has added 75 yards receiving and a touchdown catch on 10 receptions. The former Texas Longhorn has been a godsend in the backfield for quarterback Desmond Ridder

The 2023 NFL Draft’s other first-round running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, plays for the Lions – Atlanta’s opponent this week. The shifty RB has been seldom used over two weeks, but has looked solid when on the field. He caught seven balls for the Detroit offense in their week two overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Look for Gibbs to get more touches, and Jared Goff to shine this Sunday in a Lions win. The Falcons hit the road and finally lose. Detroit covers and the total goes under 45.5

Score: Lions 27 – Falcons 17

Side: Lions -3.5

Total: UNDER 45.5

Odds – Broncos @ Dolphins

Spread: Dolphins -6.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -295/Broncos +240

Total: O/U 48.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

BREAKING: Tua Tagovailoa is good. The Dolphins starting quarterback is the favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award at +500 according to FanDuel Sportsbook, His Miami team is 2-0 and looks to be in control of the AFC East through two weeks.

Their opponent in week three, the Broncos, (despite falling to 0-2) finally saw their offense click a little bit last week to the tune of 308 yards and three touchdown passes from quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver also put up 33 points in their last-second loss to the Commanders.

While I think Miami wins this one, the Broncos keep it close in a high-scoring affair. I like Denver +6.5 and the over 48.5.

Score: Dolphins 34 – Broncos 30

Side: Broncos +6.5

Total: OVER 48.5

Odds – Cowboys @ Cardinals

Spread: Cowboys -12.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -720/Cardinals +520

Total: O/U 43

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Arizona Cardinals, aka the future team of star college quarterback Caleb Williams, are 0-2 to start the 2023 campaign but have actually shown some promise in each of their first two contests. In week one they led the Commanders 16-10 in the fourth quarter, and in week two shot out to a commanding 28-7 lead on the Giants before ultimately collapsing down the stretch. Gotta finish.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are 2-0 and have outscored their opponents 70-10 through two games, a point differential (+60) double that of the second-place 49ers (+30).

Dallas get to 3-0 against Arizona in dominant fashion this weekend prior to welcoming the Patriots to The Star in week four. Take the Boys and take the under.

Score: Cowboys 31 – Cardinals 10

Side: Cowboys -12.5

Total: UNDER 43

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.