NFL Week Two Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

And just like that, it’s week two.

We are BACK again here on CLNSMedia.com with Three Games to Watch across the NFL on Sunday with storylines, predictions, and picks.

This season, we’re powered by FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook.

Odds – Chiefs @ Jaguars

Spread: Chiefs -3

Moneyline: Chiefs -158/Jaguars +134

Total: O/U 51.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

In a rematch of one of last season’s AFC Divisional round contests, the Chiefs are headed to Jacksonville on Sunday to take on the Jaguars.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who the Jags traded for this offseason from the Falcons for a sixth-round pick, burst into the scene in week one with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In holding the Colts defense and rookie Anthony Richardson to just 21 points, Jacksonville is now 1-0 and from the looks of it, could be on their way to their second consecutive AFC South title.

As for the Chiefs, they didn’t really look like the Chiefs in their loss to the Lions in the season opener last Thursday. Without Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes lacked a security blanket to rely on when running the offense, and a case of three drops by Kadarius Toney handed Detroit a 21-20 win.

But we’re past week one, and for week two I’m going with the Chiefs. They agreed to terms with DT Chris Jones this week and should have Kelce back. I expect a lower-scoring matchup once again. I like Chiefs -3 and the under 51.5

Score: Chiefs 24 – Jaguars 20

Side: Chiefs -3

Total: UNDER 51.5

Odds – 49ers @ Rams

Spread: 49ers -8

Moneyline: 49ers -350/Rams +280

Total: O/U 44

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

After last Sunday’s beatdown of the Steelers, just about everyone on planet Earth has the 49ers as their Super Bowl favorite.

Brock Purdy, who is now entrenched as San Francisco’s starting quarterback, excelled last weekend to the tune of 220 yards in the air and two touchdowns to top pass-catcher Brandon Aiyuk. Christian McCaffery added 152 yards on the ground and a touchdown, and their defense was – well their defense. They let up just 7 points and sacked Kenny Pickett five times.

The Rams also won on Sunday, and it looks like they have their quarterback back. Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards and helped LA to a 30-13 win against the Seahawks. Even without his top receiver in Cooper Kupp, Stafford was able to meticulously move the ball downfield thanks to the performances of Puka Nucua and Tutu Atwell.

I expect similar offensive performances from both teams this Sunday. The 49ers win a tight one with the Rams covering. I like the OVER 44 points as well.

Score: 49ers 28 – Rams 27

Side: Rams +8

Total: OVER 44

Odds – Jets @ Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -9.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -450/Jets +240

Total: O/U 39.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Jets are BACK! This time, though, it’s without Aaron Rodgers under center. The future Hall of Famer ruined New York football fans’ hopes and dreams last weekend when a torn Achilles knocked him out for what is presumed to be the season. Zach Wilson will take over as starting quarterback.

Their week two opponents, the Cowboys, are coming off of a 40-0 spanking of their division rival New York Giants. Dallas’ defense looks nasty, their offense looks competent, and Mike McCarthy actually looks like a decent NFL head coach.

Both of these defenses are nasty. Take the under in the game, and Zach Wilson’s Jets to cover 9.5.

Score: Cowboys 21 – Jets 17

Side: Jets +9.5

Total: UNDER 39.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.