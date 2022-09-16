NFL Week Two Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

Well – last week wasn’t very fun. Patrick Mahomes returned to form and threw five touchdowns (had the under), Baker Mayfield didn’t get his revenge (had Carolina), and Dak Prescott broke his hand and the Cowboys scored just three points (had the over).

We went a brutal 2-4, but can only go up from here… I hope! Here’s a look at my three games to watch for this coming Sunday, with odds brought to you by BetOnline.ag:

Dolphins (1-0) @ Ravens (1-0) – 1pm

Odds

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -190/Dolphins +165

Storylines

The Dolphins head to Baltimore this weekend fresh off of a 20-7 spanking of their division rival New England Patriots. Miami really did not impress me at all last weekend – they really just lucked into playing the highly dysfunctional Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa still has a lot to prove, and although the defense played pretty well – they’ll have a much taller task this weekend against the Ravens.

Fourth-year duel-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson is truly betting on himself in 2022 – as he reportedly turned down a massive contract extension earlier this offseason to prove that he’s worth even more dough. The campaign looks successful so far, as the Ravens whooped up on the Jets last weekend 24-9 led by by QB’s three touchdown passes. Safety Marcus Williams led the charge on defense against New York, leading the team with 12 tackles and intercepting quarterback Joe Flacco.

Prediction & Pick

I think the Lamar show continues on Sunday. The Dolphins aren’t as good as they looked against New England, and the Ravens offense is going to continue to score points if they can play from ahead and on their terms. Sunday could turn into a track meet for Baltimore.

Prediction: Ravens 27 – Dolphins 13

Side: Ravens -3.5

Total: UNDER 44.5

Seahawks (1-0) @ 49ers (0-1) – 4:05pm

Odds

Spread: 49ers -8.5

Total: 41

Moneyline: 49ers -385/Seahawks +315

Storylines

The Seahawks and 49ers come into Sunday in complete opposite positions than we thought they would after week one.

Everybody assumed that Broncos QB Russell Wilson was going to come into Seattle on Monday Night Football and beat up on his former. Well – Geno Smith had other plans. IN his first opening day start in eight seasons, Smith completed 23-28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns – and led Seattle to victory. The offense did just enough, and the defense dominated with two goal line stops in the 17-16 victory.

The 49ers, meanwhile, were a team that everyone expected to easily run through the lowly Bears. However, after taking an early 10-0 lead, San Francisco was outscored 17-0 in the second half and Chicago rolled to victory. Though they were playing in a literal monsoon, QB Trey Lance did not impress – and it has me wondering if the team may end up turning to Jimmy Garoppolo yet again.

Prediction & Pick

I really liked what Geno Smith showed last week and I think Seattle is a gritty team. They’ll use the “they’re nothing without Russell Wilson” storyline to keep them close in a lot of games this season.

I do think – however, that San Francisco is a really good team. They’re going to win a lot of games this year, and it starts this week. 49ers win, Seahawks cover, and the total goes over.

Prediction: 49ers 27 – Seahawks 24

Side: Seahawks +8.5

Total: OVER 41

Bears (1-0) @ Packers (0-1) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Packers -10

Total: 41.5

Moneyline: Packers -450/Bears +360

Storylines

Speaking of the Bears, they’re headed to Green Bay this weekend to take on the division rival Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears won last week and have Chicago fans believing their better than they really are. Don’t get me wrong – a win’s a win and Justin Fields is a promising young quarterback, but that game would have had a much different result if the weather conditions were better.

Green Bay got their doors blown off the by Vikings in week one. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lack of weapons clearly showed, and a dominant 9 catch 184-yard 2 TD performance by MY offensive player of the year, Justin Jefferson sealed the deal for Minnesota. They look like the favorites to win the NFC North after one week.

Prediction & Pick

Green Bay did this last year. They threw up a stinker week one and then dominated the rest of the season. I think the same happens in 2022.

Aaron Rodgers brings the Bears, and their fans, back down to earth in a route.

Prediction: Packers 41 – Bears 10

Side: Packers -10

Total: OVER 41.5

