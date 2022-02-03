NFL’s Racism Is On Full Display In The Brian Flores Lawsuit

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

We should be talking about the impending showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI this week. However there are bigger things at play in the world’s most powerful sports league.

3:36 — Tanya starts the show off with an overview of the allegations in the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores accusing three NFL teams of racism in the hiring process

8:41 — She goes into exactly what is at stake for the former Miami Dolphins head coach, how the power structures remain complicit, and she outlines exactly where the league has to start in order to address this problem head on.

25:37 — Finally, Tanya about the controversy over Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots completely out of his retirement speech, and explains why Pats fans absolutely deserve a personal finale farewell from their QB of 20 years.

