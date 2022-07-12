NHL Free Agency 2022: Five Realistic Targets for the Bruins

NHL free agency opens on Wednesday. The Boston Bruins have $2.3 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly. Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand are slated to miss a fair amount of time to begin the year, so long-term injured reserve could be an option.

Don Sweeney went on a spending spree last July. The Bruins GM inked Erik Haula, Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek, Derek Forbort and Linus Ullmark on Day 1. Sweeney won’t be nearly as active this year due to those cap constraints.

“Unless there is player movement in the next few days, it’s not going to be a high-end player coming in as a result of where we are in our cap situation,” Don Sweeney said on July 8.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t needs. The Bruins could use some depth on the right side on defense. A top-six eligible center would also be nice. Another depth scorer on the wing wouldn’t hurt.

Taking all of this into consideration, I broke down the five most realistic Bruins free agent targets in the video above.