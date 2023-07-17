NHL Offseason Winners & Losers + Bruins Grade

In the latest episode of ‘Pucks with Haggs’, Joe Haggerty welcomes Joshua Cooper, a respected Hockey Editor. Together, they grade the NHL Offseason, keenly spotlighting the noteworthy winners and unfortunate losers. The duo dissect the recent moves made by the Boston Bruins, carefully appraising their performance. This is a must-watch episode for all NHL fanatics!

