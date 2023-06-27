Nick Cattles Rips Patriots Tackle Trent Brown

With a contract year coming up and some big money on the line, Trent Brown has once again come into training camp out of shape, much to the ire of fans and writers alike. As the Patriots reshape their offense, can Trent Brown be a factor and get his act together?

Nick Cattles goes off about Trent Brown in this segment of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast.

