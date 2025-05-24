Would Celtics Beat Pacers + Bob Ryan Thinks Jokic Got ROBBED of MVP | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay discuss the latest from the Conference Finals matchups between Pacers and Knicks and Thunder and Timberwolves. Bob shares his thoughts on what would have happened if the Celtics ran into the Pacers in the postseason. Bob also shares his thoughts on the NBA MVP and why he thinks Jokic got robbed. All that, and much more!
0:00 – Welcome
0:47 – How would Celtics have matched up against Pacers
2:27 – Takeaways from Pacers vs Knicks Series
11:41 – Rick Carlisle
20:05 – More thoughts on Pacers vs Knicks Series
23:28 – Thunder’s Championship to lose?
26:48 – Timberwolves
28:26 – Jokic should have been MVP
31:42 – Best Bob Ryan MVP voting story
34:33 – How much game of Basketball has grown internationally
36:20 – Gary shares they greatest individual award is CY Young Award
38:02 – Reaction to All-NBA Teams
41:50 – Wrapping up