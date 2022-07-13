Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

N’Keal Harry traded, and top 10 players who could make the season special

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss N’Keal Harry getting traded and 10 players who could make New England’s season special.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline & Athletic Greens. 

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:30 N’Keal Harry is finally traded

Trending
Lazar’s Most Important Patriots in 2022: Number Six, Hunter Henry

6:05 Now what at receiver … will anyone else be going?

10:15 Top 5 worst draft picks by Belichick

18:00 Top 10 players that need to step up for this season to be something

32:25 Cattles Corner: Bruins talk

38:05 BSJ member question of the day: Will Barmore have to make a 2nd year leap like Mac Jones?

Post Views: 2
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.