Stefon Diggs Leaves Foxboro without a Deal with Patriots

Stefon Diggs has left the building.

The free agent wide receiver who spent parts of the past two days in Foxboro meeting with Patriots officials has left town with no deal in place.

NFL Insider Albert Breer reported that it “good visit” and the sides will “keep talking.”

Stefon Diggs is on his way home now after a good visit with the Patriots. New England able to gather some info, and Diggs got a chance to take his first visit. They’ll keep talking. https://t.co/0zMPIevz3h — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2025

Diggs spent Wednesday evening dining with Patriots’ staffers and on Thursday underwent testing to see how well his knee has responded to November ACL surgery.

The Patriots desperately need more juice at the wide receiver position. Currently, the Patriots’ wide receiver core includes Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. Mack Hollins is the newest addition after being signed as a free agent on March 14th.

Adding Diggs to this core would provide a mix of veteran experience and talent. The 4x Pro-Bowler has tallied over 1,000 receiving yards since 2018 with the exception of last season due to his ACL injury.

Despite the injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Colts, the stats still speak for themselves. Diggs finished the season with 47 receptions for 496 yards, scoring 3 touchdowns.

Diggs is still only 4 months out from ACL surgery but has posted social media videos of himself working out, most recently catching passes from new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. He also recently added photos from his time with the Buffalo Bills back on his Instagram.

Other available free agent wide receivers include Tyler Lockett, Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen.

The Patriots were Diggs’ first known visit. As of Thursday evening, Diggs is still a free agent and is eligible to meet with other NFL teams.