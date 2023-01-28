No Need to Overreact to Bruins Loss to Lightning & When Will Jake DeBrusk be Back?

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Thursday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as the talk surrounding Brandon Carlo. The guys also get into a potential Toronto-Tampa Bay matchup in Round 1, Jake DeBrusk and Jeremy Swayman should be playing more.



1:00 – The hot takes are flying after the loss to Tampa Bay

6:00 – Trading Brandon Carlo would be a bad idea

10:00 – Tampa Bay-Toronto in the first round be very helpful for the Bruins

13:00 – Jake DeBrusk’s future

18:00 – Bruins need to keep an eye on Linus Ullmark’s starts

