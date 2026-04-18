Noa Dalzell: 76ers Series WILL NOT Be a Cake Walk for Celtics

In the latest episode of You Got Boston with Noa Dalzell, she previews a potentially difficult first-round playoff series for the Celtics against the 76ers. She discusses the biggest challenges for each side, including a potential X-Factor for the Celtics.

FULL EPISODE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MsVRf7fa_Y

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