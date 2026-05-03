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Noa Dalzell’s Reaction to the Celtics Game 7 loss to the 76ers

Noa Dalzell reacts to the conclusion of the 2026 Celtics season
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 109-100 Game 7 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Without Jayson Tatum, what to make of the team’s brand-new starting lineup, what went wrong down the stretch, and how to process a 56-win season that results in first-round heartbreak. Plus, some thoughts from Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard.

0:00 – Intro
0:15 – Initial Reaction
7:00 – Strange Starting Lineup
11:07 – PrizePicks
12:38 – What to Make of the Season
18:30 – What Went Wrong in the Series
22:00 – Final Thoughts

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